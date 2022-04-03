South Carolina is attempting to win its first national championship since 2017 when it takes on perennial power Connecticut on Sunday night.

The Gamecocks, the top overall seed, reached the title game with a 72-59 victory over Louisville , while the Huskies dispatched defending champion Stanford in making their 12th championship game under coach Geno Auriemma,

The Huskies last won it all in 2016 and haven't lost with Auriemma as coach in the final, going a perfect 11-0

South Carolina is led by the Associated Press Naismith Women’s National Player of the Year Aliyah Boston, who had 23 points and 18 rebounds against Louisville. UConn is led by last year's player of the year Paige Bueckers, who had 14 points, five assists and four rebounds against Stanford.

In this photo provided by Bahamas Visual Services, South Carolina guard Destanni Henderson (3) goes to the basket as UConn forward Olivia Nelson-Ododa (20) defends during an NCAA college basketball game at Paradise Island, Bahamas, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. (Tim Aylen/Bahamas Visual Services via AP) The Associated Press

Here's everything you need to know about Sunday's championship game:

What time does the game begin?

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. EDT from the Target Center in Minneapolis. Ryan Ruocco will handle play-by-play duties along with analyst Rebecca Lobo. Holly Rowe and Andraya Carter will report from the sidelines.

How can I watch the championship game on TV, online via livestream?

The women's championship game will air on ESPN. ESPN2 will carry the National Championship MegaCast featuring Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi. Live streaming is available on Watch ESPN, the ESPN app and FuboTV.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NCAA Tournament UConn vs. South Carolina women's championship game: Live streaming, TV and odds