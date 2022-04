Few drivers have a stranglehold on a single track like Martin Truex Jr. does at Richmond Raceway. His last six appearances there have all resulted in top-five finishes entering Sunday's 2022 Toyota Owners 400. He has three NASCAR Richmond wins over that span, including his most recent checkered flag in September of 2021. Can Truex continue his dominance when the 2022 NASCAR at Richmond green flag drops at 3:30 p.m. ET?

RICHMOND, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO