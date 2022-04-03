ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cove, OR

Snowpack melting faster than expected in Eastern Oregon

By ALEX WITTWER EO Media Group
Baker City Herald
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEastern Oregon’s snowpack is melting faster than expected, worsening an ongoing drought and pointing to a very dry year if conditions continue. Scott Oviatt, a hydrologist and snow survey supervisor for the Natural Resources Conservation Service Oregon, a member of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, said snow started melting almost two...

cameron shelby
1d ago

until just a couple years ago Wikipedia has never been so low. actually it was right after the frog debacle and all of a sudden flow rates rose. beyond levels of the past. = more out than in= empty lakes pretty basic math. the problem is these Lil hiccups add up like the supply chain issue.. that's really amazon taking the ports and making ships harbor for who knows how long waiting to unload. truckers waiting hiw long to get there load. their ONLY PROBLEM IS THE LEGISLATION PUT FORTH BY OUR REPS WE VOTED AND APPOINTED TO SAID POSITION.

