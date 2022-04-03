4/3/2022: Rain, mountain snow to close out the weekend

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

A system moving in from the west will bring most of us a steady, cold rain throughout the course of the day.

With temperatures that will be above freezing before the precipitation gets there, Albany can expect rain from start to finish.

But temperatures could be colder in the Catskills and Adirondacks, so we expect things to start as snow during the morning.

By midday, with temps in the 40’s across the valley locations and inching above freezing in the high terrain, we will all switch over to rain. That means that snow from earlier in the day may turn slushy or even melt.

As the system is beginning to pull out of the area late this evening, winds will shift. A final surge of cold air could cause one final round of light snow in the Catskills, Adirondacks, Greens, and northern Berkshires.

When it’s all said and done, snow totals won’t be overly impressive. Perhaps a coating in the Mohawk Valley, northern Berkshires, and Green Mountains. Some in the Adirondacks, as well as most in the Catskills, can expect 1 to 3 inches.

Behind this messy system, we’re looking forward to a spectacular stretch of weather on Monday and Tuesday. Dry time and highs in the 50’s? Yes, please!

The ol’ April Showers return for the tail end of the workweek, but even then – temperatures don’t look half bad! Highs will stay in the 50’s.

