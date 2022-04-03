ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boat Race 2022: Oxford win men's race after Cambridge win women's event

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOxford won the men's Boat Race for the first time since 2017 after Cambridge won the women's event in record time. The Dark Blues took the 167th men's crown in 16 minutes and 47 seconds. In the women's race, Cambridge beat Oxford by more than two lengths in 18...

www.bbc.co.uk

#Cambridge#Boat Race#Thames#Oxford#Covid#Bbc

