Jacob Markstrom will be between the pipes for the Calgary Flames on Saturday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports. There might be more talk about Markstrom winning the Vezina Trophy this season if not for the campaign that Igor Shesterkin of the New York Rangers is putting together. Markstrom has a 2.15 goals-against average and a save percentage of .925 in 53 games. If the Flames are to reach their goal of winning the Stanley Cup, it likely will be because of the play of Markstrom. The Flames are currently in first place in the Pacific Division, five points ahead of the Los Angeles Kings.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO