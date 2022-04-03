Police: Birmingham teen found safe

A body found in Virginia is that of a teenager who has been missing since a duck hunting boat accident earlier this year, authorities have confirmed.Virginia Marine Police say the remains of Nathan Jenkins, 17, were discovered on Monday afternoon.“At approximately 1.15pm, Virginia Marine Police officers recovered a body believed to be Nathan Jenkins, who has been missing since 1/22/22 following a boating accident which left one other dead,” the VMP said in a statement. “The Virginia Marine Police extends its deepest sympathy to the families of the victims.”The body has not yet been positively identified by the medical examiner,...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 13 DAYS AGO