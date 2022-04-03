ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

Redbirds fourth at EHS Spring Invite

By Pete Hayes
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00xAxC_0ey5tzwV00
Alton’s Xavier Carter and his teammates finished fourth in the Challengers II Division at the Edwardsville Spring Invitational Tournament Saturday. (Greg Shashack / The Telegraph)

EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Spring Invitational Tennis Tournament, which started as a triangular tournament in 1995, took place Friday and Saturday as a 45-team tournament featuring some of the area's top netters.

Edwardsville took third place in the Champions I Division with a 1-2 dual mark.

Alton High went 1-2 in the tournament and finished in fourth place in the Challengers II Division.

Saturday, Jersey defeated Alton 7-2 and Francis Howell Central beat the Redbirds 5-4.

Alton started the tourney Friday with an 8-1 victory over The Principia School of St. Louis.

"We got in a lot of tennis this weekend," said Alton coach Jesse Macias,  and that showed us parts of the game that we need to work on."

On Saturday, James McKeever and Nathan Bartlett each went 2-1 and Xavier Carter and Chance Linenfelser were 2-2 for the Redbirds.

In Friday's victory over Principia, Xavier Carter, Luke Boyd, Chance Linenfelser, James McKeever, and Nathan Bartlett were singles winners for Alton, while Carter and Parker Mayhew, Boyd and McKeever, and Victor Humphrey and Chance Linenfelser  picked up singles wins.

Alton is 4-4 overall and plays at Collinsville on Thursday.

"We had some outstanding individual efforts and I think we will continue to be competitive, if we keep working," Macias said. "We appreciate the invitation from Edwardsville. This is a strong tournament."

Comments / 0

Related
The Telegraph

Lewis and Clark sets self care event Tuesday

GODFREY - The counseling department at Lewis and Clark Community College is hosting a mental health awareness event for students 2-3 p.m. on April 5 in the Trimpe Ahlemeyer Atrium, TR 141. The event is titled Self Care: More Than Just a TikTok Trend, and will be available via Zoom as well. The speakers are from Centerstone and they will be exploring issues related to stress, healthy ways to cope with stress, substance use, how to help peers, stigma, and resources in the community and online. The Zoom Meeting ID is 952 5082 8924. The passcode is 487217.
GODFREY, IL
The Telegraph

Cougars sweep Tennessee State, push win streak to five in row

EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE softball won its fifth straight game Sunday with a 2-1 victory over Tennessee State in an Ohio Valley Conference matchup at Cougar Field. Winning five games for the week, including two over Eastern Illinois and three against Tennessee State, the Cougars have climbed back into the OVC standings with a 5-6 record in league play. The Cougars now stand 13-19 overall.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Edwardsville, IL
Sports
Alton, IL
Sports
City
Alton, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Edwardsville, IL
City
Collinsville, IL
The Telegraph

ProgJect rocks the Wildey Wednesday

EDWARDSVILLE - The Ultimate prog rock experience is coming to Edwardsville. ProgJect will perform at the Wildey Theatre, 252 N Main St., in Edwardsville at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 6. Performing the classics of Genesis, Yes, ELP, King Crimson, Pink Floyd, Rush, Gentle Giant, Jethro Tull, Saga and more. With a two-plus hour set that includes "Squonk", "Firth Of Fifth", "Cinema Show", "Siberian Khatru", "Roundabout", "Heart Of The Sunrise", "From The Beginning", and more.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

FRIDAY BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Miners, Tigers throw no-hitters

Bryan Jubelt led off Gillespie's first inning with a double. He stole third and scored the game's first run on an error. Then, Jubelt's pitching took over the story. With Jubelt getting into the sixth inning without allowing a hit, Colton Bultema turned in a dominant relief stint to finish the no-hitter in the Gillespie Miners' 4-0 nonconference baseball victory over the New Berlin Pretzels in Gillespie. The Miners are 4-2. Jubelt worked around six walks, including three to load the bases in the first inning, while striking out 13 Pretzels in 5 1/3 innings. Jubelt left...
BASEBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xavier Carter
The Times-Reporter

Young leads Lancaster to regular season finale win

New Philadelphia's Braden Young led the way as the Lancaster Thunder defeated the Shoreline Wolves 120-101 on Saturday night. It was the last regular season Premier Basketball League home game for the Thunder this season. The victory improves Lancaster’s record to 8-1 and secures home-court advantage throughout the playoffs. Six Thunder players scored in double...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Invitation#Ehs Spring#The Champions#The Principia School
The Telegraph

Schools team up for food drive

St. Ambrose's and St. Mary's Catholic schools are teaming up for a Lenten Food Drive planned Monday, April 4 through Friday, April 8. They are working together to collect canned/boxed good items to be donated to the Crisis Food Pantry in Alton. This effort connects with the Lenten Rice Bowl collection for the poor and needy during the Season of Lent. The Rice Bowl sends 75% of donations to the needy around the world, with 25% remaining in the U.S.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Oil cleanup continues near Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILE — Cleanup workers Friday were removing crude oil from a rain soaked area on Old Alton-Edwardsville Road just south of Illinois 143 in Edwardsville. Rains this week apparently helped to spread some of the 165,000 gallons of crude oil that leaked from a pipeline nearby.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Alton, IL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
407K+
Views
ABOUT

The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.

 https://www.thetelegraph.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy