Redbirds fourth at EHS Spring Invite

Alton’s Xavier Carter and his teammates finished fourth in the Challengers II Division at the Edwardsville Spring Invitational Tournament Saturday. (Greg Shashack / The Telegraph)

EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Spring Invitational Tennis Tournament, which started as a triangular tournament in 1995, took place Friday and Saturday as a 45-team tournament featuring some of the area's top netters.

Edwardsville took third place in the Champions I Division with a 1-2 dual mark.

Alton High went 1-2 in the tournament and finished in fourth place in the Challengers II Division.

Saturday, Jersey defeated Alton 7-2 and Francis Howell Central beat the Redbirds 5-4.

Alton started the tourney Friday with an 8-1 victory over The Principia School of St. Louis.

"We got in a lot of tennis this weekend," said Alton coach Jesse Macias, and that showed us parts of the game that we need to work on."

On Saturday, James McKeever and Nathan Bartlett each went 2-1 and Xavier Carter and Chance Linenfelser were 2-2 for the Redbirds.

In Friday's victory over Principia, Xavier Carter, Luke Boyd, Chance Linenfelser, James McKeever, and Nathan Bartlett were singles winners for Alton, while Carter and Parker Mayhew, Boyd and McKeever, and Victor Humphrey and Chance Linenfelser picked up singles wins.

Alton is 4-4 overall and plays at Collinsville on Thursday.

"We had some outstanding individual efforts and I think we will continue to be competitive, if we keep working," Macias said. "We appreciate the invitation from Edwardsville. This is a strong tournament."