ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

Beckley Man Sentenced for Federal Gun Crime

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EgCef_0ey5tS0e00

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Beckley man was sentenced to one year and nine months in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, to be followed by three years of supervised release.

According to court documents, Kaine William Durham, 25, possessed a Ruger P90 .45-caliber handgun recovered from inside his vehicle by law enforcement during a November 2020 traffic stop. Durham had been previously convicted in Raleigh County Circuit Court of felony wanton endangerment in 2017.

Durham pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm in November 2021.

U.S. Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the excellent investigative work of the Beckley Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).

United States District Judge Frank W. Volk imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Andrew D. Isabell and former Assistant United States Attorney Patrick J. Jeffrey prosecuted the case.

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

Nicholas County Man Sentenced for Federal Fraud Charge

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Nicholas County man was sentenced to one year in prison, to be served on home confinement, for fraudulently obtaining a line of credit. According to court documents, James Woods, Jr., 48, of Craigsville, was sentenced to the one year to be followed by three years of supervised release.
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
FOX59

Feds: Indy man sold guns linked to multiple crimes

INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis man who illegally sold guns that were later used in crimes has been sentenced to 18 months in prison. According to federal prosecutors, 66-year-old Stephen King pleaded guilty to dealing firearms without a federal license. According to court documents, law enforcement officers in Chicago recovered guns connected to crimes and traced […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, WV
City
Beckley, WV
Beckley, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Man, WV
WSAZ

Escaped inmate found

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Boone County Sheriff’s Office have located an escaped inmate on Tuesday. According to the Boone County Sheriff, Kayla Hughes, 31, was wearing an orange jumpsuit at the time of her escape. Hughes was found in Price Hill area of Madison. Sheriff Chad Barker...
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Police: Doctor fled crash, assaulted nurses and troopers

KENOVA, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after leaving the scene of an accident on Sunday night. West Virginia State Police say that troopers responded to a vehicle that left the scene of a crash at the Rt. 52/75 intersection in Kenova at around 9 p.m. They say that Terry Gene Sanders III ran a […]
KENOVA, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia inmate sentenced for indecent exposure

Darius McNeal, an inmate at Federal Corrections Institution Gilmer, was sentenced today to eight months of incarceration for indecent exposure, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. McNeal, 20, pleaded guilty in March 2021 to three counts of “Indecent Exposure.” McNeal admitted to exposing himself and committing sexual acts in front of another person on three […]
GILMER COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime
Black Enterprise

Police Officers Summoned to Will Smith’s Mansion For Reported Drone Sighting

Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WDTV

Body of missing woman found in Deckers Creek

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are investigating after a woman’s body was found in Deckers Creek. Morgantown police and firefighters found the body of an adult woman in the creek Monday afternoon. The woman was identified as 48-year-old Candace McLaughlin of Morgantown. McLaughlin was reported as missing on Sunday.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Former West Virginia police officer gets jail for excessive force

A former West Virginia police officer has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison for violating the civil rights of a person under arrest by using excessive force. Everett Maynard was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Charleston. Maynard was a police officer with the Logan Police Department at the time of the assault. […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia man charged with murder for an alleged assault that resulted in death

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) A Parkersburg man is being charged with murder after allegedly assaulting another man, leading to his death over the weekend according to Parkersburg Police Department reports newsandsentinel. Derek Burton Taylor, 38, was arraigned on the murder charge of Cory Friend, 30, on Wednesday in Wood County Magistrate Court. Taylor admitted to hitting […]
PARKERSBURG, WV
The Independent

Fort Hood soldiers sentenced in Texas human trafficking case

Two US Army soldiers stationed at Fort Hood base in Texas have been sentenced to federal prison for their roles in an illegal human smuggling operation.Isaiah Gore, 21, and Denerio Williams, 22, were among a group of soldiers who picked up undocumented immigrants and drove them elsewhere in the state while wearing their uniforms, according to a release from the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas.Gore acted as a recruiter, paying soldiers $2,000 per trip, and Williams went along on one trip, US Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery said.The pair pleaded guilty in December to conspiring to transport...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTRF

Sheriff: Beware of this scam in Ohio County

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard is asking residents to be vigilant when answering the phone. He says a person is calling people and identifying himself as Sgt. Matt Taylor of the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office from the civil or another division. The man asks for people to send money and/or call him back.
OHIO COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy