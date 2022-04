Breweries, surf shops, and beachfront street fairs; there’s sure a lot to love about living in San Diego. You can get it all in this seaside city, but you’ll have to choose your neighborhood first. Some San Diego neighborhoods cater to foodies, some to the nightlife-enthusiasts, and others are all about that laid-back beach vibe. If you’re looking to move to San Diego, here’s your guide to the best neighborhoods in San Diego.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO