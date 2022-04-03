ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Amazon Luna Review: A Video Game Streaming Service With More Potential Than Features

By Patrick Hearn
SPY
SPY
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NtHXj_0ey5syEp00

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Table of Contents

I wanted to like Amazon Luna. I really did.

When I got the offer to review Amazon’s new video game streaming service ahead of time, I jumped at the chance. Video game streaming holds a lot of potential, especially for people that want to reduce the amount of clutter in their home and easily access a wide library of titles without swapping out cases. The idea of being able to play on-the-go is also massively appealing. It’s a new concept, though, and not one that has been executed well. Google Stadia didn’t live up to its potential, and Nvidia GeForce Now has a lot of room for improvement.

Amazon Luna was the latest and greatest hope, but after spending a week testing out different games, I think it’s safe to say that physical games are still the best option for the moment. There’s a lot of potential in the Luna, but it falls short of the promise at the moment. Read on for my full Amazon Luna review.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R1eNM_0ey5syEp00


Buy: Amazon Luna Controller $69.99

Included in the Box

  • Amazon Luna controller
  • AA batteries

Setup and Installation

Amazon Luna doesn’t require traditional installation. The box is little more than the controller; the service itself is available through the cloud on your phone, computer or by streaming to an Amazon Fire Stick . I downloaded the Luna Controller app from the App Store and followed the on-screen instructions, connected the controller to my WiFi, and had it up and running in less than two minutes.

The controller is setup by default, but you can adjust settings within the app itself — like whether the controller rumbles or not, whether you want to use USB power mode and whether or not to auto-connect through Cloud Direct. You can also opt in to uploading logs from the controller itself to help Amazon identify and improve performance in the future.

Design

The Luna Controller is hefty, with a nice weight to it (especially once the batteries are installed.) It doesn’t feel cheap at all, at least when you first put hands on it. The design and layout is almost identical to that of an Xbox controller, with a few minor changes — like the inclusion of a mute/unmute button just below the central Luna button. It feels good in the hand, until you start pressing buttons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C3U7u_0ey5syEp00

The back buttons and thumb sticks feel great, with just the right amount of resistance for almost any game. The D-Pad and face buttons leave a lot to be desired, though. The buttons themselves feel durable, but pressing the D-Pad feels a lot like pressing down on a too-old orange — unpleasantly mushy. The face buttons strike a strange balance between too clicky while somehow still mushy. In any game, the controller should be a non-issue, but I found myself acutely aware of the controller in my hands during my time reviewing Amazon Luna.

The design of the app itself is quite nice. Games are broken down into different channels, like Editor’s Picks, Retro Channel, Jackbox Games and more. It’s easy to navigate and sort through the Amazon Luna library. You can even search by title, genre or developer if you’re a fan of specific studios.

Game Lineup

Amazon Luna has an impressive lineup of games, with a little bit of something for everyone. The games are broken down into six channels

  • Luna+
  • Family
  • Retro
  • Prime Gaming
  • Ubisoft+
  • Jackbox Games

I’m not sure the exact number of games in the library (Wikipedia says 86), but there are enough to keep you entertained. Each channel costs a different amount to subscribe to, and you pay for every subscription on a monthly basis. There are a rotating selection of free-with-Prime titles in the Prime Gaming channel. At the time I tested Luna, I could play Devil May Cry 5 , Phogs , Observer and Flashback for free.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p3aO5_0ey5syEp00

The Family channel includes games like Bee Simulator and Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated for $2.99 per month. You’ll find a lot of options that are appropriate for a family game night here. The Retro channel is $4.99 a month and includes a lot of classic games like Street Fighter II , the Castlevania Collection and even significantly older titles like Missile Commands and Bad Dudes .

Ubisoft+ is the doozy, coming in at $17.99 per month. For reference, that’s the price of a Game Pass Ultimate subscription. It includes a lot of newer titles, including Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla , Farcry 6 , and Watch Dogs: Legion . Jackbox Games is full of party games that are great for non-gamers and is a cool $4.99 per month.

You can try out the Family and Retro Channels for free for seven days, but if you want to test out Ubisoft+ or Jackbox, you’ll need to pay to play. The free trial is a great way to check out which games are for you, especially if you’re coming into Luna without a lot of prior gaming experience.

Performance

Amazon Luna performance is all over the place, like a bunch of missed pellets at the end of a round of Pac-Man .

I downloaded the app and fired up the Capcom Classics Collection . My phone saw the controller within the Luna Controller app, but refused to recognize it in-game. After resetting the controller three times, I finally managed to use it — and after exiting the game, it forgot the controller existed. I opted just to use the on-screen controller instead.

It’s worth noting that you need a 5G or solid WiFi connection in order to play any game on Luna. On a mobile data connection, even a schmup like 1942 lagged to the point that it was entirely unplayable. The on-screen controller also leaves a lot to be desired.

Next, I tried playing on Chrome. The good news is that you can stream Luna straight to your browser, and the startup process is pretty straightforward. You can even play with mouse and keyboard if you prefer (although most games benefit from the controller.) On my PC, which is connected via Ethernet and receives 1.2 Gbps down and 40 Mbps up, Luna warned that I had insufficient network speeds, and I could definitely feel the lag in Devil May Cry 5.

After this, I threw my hands up in frustration. If a hardwired computer couldn’t reach the necessary speeds, what could? I moved next to the Amazon Fire Stick 4K. I thought that an official Amazon device might perform better overall. I was right, to an extent — I received the best gaming performance on the Fire Stick. I fired up Street Fighter II , a game that I sunk hundreds of hours into as a child and am intimately familiar with, and jumped into a test fight: Ryu vs. Blanca, a pretty standard matchup.

The first thing I noticed were sound glitches. It sounded like too many sound files tried to play at once, resulting in a garbled mess that might have called to Cthulhu.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37PHnL_0ey5syEp00

Anyone that has ever played a fighting game knows it requires almost zero lag. Button inputs need to be precise and timely. It’s difficult to pull off a Hadouken when inputs lag, or to block an incoming attack or grapple an enemy. Although Street Fighter II performed okay, I could definitely feel so much lag that it interfered with the game.

I followed Street Fighter with Sonic Mania . It performed well, with no sound glitches — and though inputs lagged, it didn’t make the game completely unplayable. I still enjoyed myself, but I would have enjoyed it more had I not lost rings and time to poorly-executed jumps and dodges on account of the streaming.

In short, any game that requires precision input isn’t a great match for Luna. My home network is fast and set up on WiFi 6, but even that didn’t make up for the performance issues. The best games are those that don’t require twitch responses; turn-based RPGs would be optimal, but even some of those need quicker inputs for minigames (like Zell’s limit break in Final Fantasy VII .)

It’s not all bad, though.

If you press the Luna button in the center of a controller during a game, you can choose to stream your gameplay or start a Luna Couch session. Luna Couch is a service that lets you play a multiplayer game with a friend, even if they aren’t an Amazon Luna subscriber.

Our Verdict

Amazon Luna brings a lot to the streaming arena. Easy multiplayer, an impressive game library and an overall decent controller (that actually can serve as just as standard Bluetooth controller for almost any other console) are all marks in the “yes” column — but the overall performance is so poor that, even in games I enjoyed, I found myself thinking I would have more fun just by playing it on PC or another console. So like the Luna feedback sessions that appear at the end of each game, I would rank it somewhere between “Reasonable – a Few Issues” and “Poor – Barely Playable.” There’s a chance it could be great in the future, but a lot will need to improve before that happens.

So Should You Buy It?

No. At $70 for the controller alone, plus the added cost of a month-to-month subscription, you’re better off saving your money and picking up an Xbox controller and a Game Pass subscription. Luna doesn’t make for an enjoyable gaming experience, and many of the titles in its library — while great games on their own — are ill-suited for playing on anything other than the steadiest, fastest connection in the world.

Pros:

  • Decent controller build
  • Nice library of titles

Cons:

  • Streaming performance is poor
  • Button inputs lag
  • Controller isn’t always recognized by Luna service

Score: 5/10


Buy: Amazon Luna Controller $69.99

Want More From SPY? Check Us Out On Twitter

More from SPY Best of SPY

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

Here’s How To Clean Your Clothes Dryer Vent in 5 Easy Steps

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. There are some cleaning jobs which are more easily forgotten about than others. Unlike a blocked drain or a view-obscuring layer of dust on a TV screen, a build-up of lint inside a dryer vent rarely screams “clean me.” However, you may feel differently after discovering that lint-filled ducts can affect your dryer’s performance and more importantly, according to the U.S. Fire Administration, are the leading cause of home clothes dryer fires. This...
LIFESTYLE
SPY

Top 11 Monday Amazon Deals: Up to 58% Off adidas Footwear, $25 Universal TV Wall Mounts

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. One of the many great things about Amazon deals? They’re not just for holidays, weekends and special events like Prime Day or Black Friday. Even on Monday, typically a slow day in the world of shopping, you can find deep discounts on everything from new Orgain products to cool mist humidifiers and wall mounts for your TV. So if you do not love the fact that the weekend is over and you want to...
SHOPPING
SPY

Cleaning a Retainer Is a Daily Task, Here’s How To Do It

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Table of Contents Do You Have To Clean a Retainer? How Often Should You Clean a Retainer? How To Clean Retainers – Daily Routine How To Clean Retainers – Weekly Cleaning Routine Hacks and Alternative Cleaning Products So you’ve done your time wearing braces and your teeth have never looked straighter. Now it’s time to ensure they stay that way by using a retainer. But what exactly is a retainer? And why is it important? We’ll look at the...
AMAZON
BGR.com

The Netflix series that people are streaming right now more than all others

Based on the newly released global Top 10 charts that Netflix released on Tuesday, you’d be forgiven for thinking the platform is largely a TV streaming service with some movies included as a bit of an add-on. That’s because people spend an order of magnitude more time streaming Netflix series, as well as shows acquired from third parties, than they do Netflix’s original movies.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Streaming#Console Games#Game Design#Video Game#Amazon Luna Review#Spy Com#Google Stadia#Nvidia Geforce Now#Amazon Luna Controller#Aa#Setup
BGR.com

Roku users get a new streaming channel for free starting today

Spanish-language content is a huge driver of global streaming activity at the moment. People spend tens of millions of hours each week, for example, bingeing Spanish TV shows on Netflix, according to the streamer’s latest global Top 10 list. Meanwhile, a new Spanish streaming service has also just launched this week. And it’s available to enjoy in the US by anyone who owns a Roku TV.
TV SHOWS
BGR.com

The Roku Channel added 15 new free channels in one major region

There are plenty of ways to watch the best streaming shows and movies, but many people turn to Roku. Roku is best known for its standalone streaming players, but the company has also dominated the smart TV market in recent years. In 2020, Roku TVs accounted for 38% of smart TVs sold in the US. But Roku is more than just a device maker.
TECHNOLOGY
MySanAntonio

Firestick vs Roku: Which Streaming Device Should You Choose for 2022?

The act of streaming content has exploded in recent years. While streaming was predicted to grow already, the coronavirus pandemic truly helped to speed up that growth since many people were stuck at home with nothing to do. But when you are going to stream on your television screen, you...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Ubisoft
NewsBreak
Capcom
SVG

PlayStation Finally Confirms What We All Suspected

The PlayStation brand has been under intense scrutiny for months now. Since last year, rumors have circulated surrounding the gaming giant's attempts at creating its very own equivalent to Xbox's monstrously successful Game Pass program. Since then, State of Play events have come and gone — and PlayStation added fuel to the rumors by phasing out PlayStation Now gift cards — but there has been no definitive sign of an upgraded subscription service from Sony. Until now.
VIDEO GAMES
technewstoday.com

How to Watch Netflix on TV Without Internet

Although you cannot stream movies on the Netflix platform, you can still enjoy watching Netflix content offline due to its download feature. So, even if you don’t have an internet connection, you have the option to download the film/series onto your P.C. or mobile device. Additionally, if you’re on a Smart T.V., you will have to take it a step further and connect through an HDMI port.
TV & VIDEOS
Android Authority

How to get Spectrum TV on Roku

There's only one real catch to watching Spectrum on Roku TVs and add-on streamers. The point of buying a Roku device, usually, is freeing yourself from cable or satellite packages, but if you don’t want to abandon a service like Spectrum TV, you can keep using it when you upgrade. Here’s how to get Spectrum on Roku and the app’s requirements.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Sony brings long-awaited feature to the PlayStation 5 in new update

Sony has announced new features for the PlayStation 4 and the PlayStation 5.Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) is planned to release on PS5 in the coming months, the company said in a blog post.For HDMI 2.1-compatible TVs and PC monitors, this will sync the refresh rate to the PS5’s output – which should improve the performance of the game by removing frame issues or screen tearing.“Gameplay in many PS5 titles feels smoother as scenes render instantly, graphics look crisper, and input lag is reduced”, Sony vice president Hideaki Nishino wrote, adding that this would be backwards comparable with games already released...
VIDEO GAMES
Android Authority

How to get Netflix for free with T-Mobile

The only thing better than Netflix is Netflix on T-Mobile's dime. There are some pretty great unlimited plans available in the United States these days. You can get good coverage and solid prices almost anywhere, so it comes down to perks to set the plans apart. If you’re eyeing up T-Mobile, you might be wondering what else your plan can get you. The answer is that you can get Netflix for free with T-Mobile just for signing up. Here’s how to get yourself set up for some free streaming.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Google is retiring the Play Store's Movies & TV section in favor of the Google TV app

In October 2020, Google released the Google TV app to replace the Play Movies & TV service of old. Despite being pre-installed on most Android devices, Play Movies & TV never really took off as it primarily only acted as a gateway to the Play Store to purchase or rent new content. Now, the company has announced that it is retiring the "Movies & TV" section from Google Play on your Android device. Instead, purchases and rentals will solely be available from the Google TV client.
CELL PHONES
Popular Science

How much data does streaming live TV use?

Streaming services are a common presence in households everywhere, whether you have cable or not, meaning data use is, too. What started with a few core platforms—Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video—has now exploded into a veritable pantheon of heavy hitters including Disney+ and HBO Max, as well as a wide array of more niche services like Crunchyroll (for anime) and Shudder (for honor, thriller, and supernatural content). While it’s great to have access to shows like The Mandalorian at the press of a button, the increased popularity of streaming means we’re using more broadband data than ever. Whether you’re watching a live event, like an NFL game or the Academy Awards, or streaming your favorite show, we are constantly downloading content as we watch it. With some companies setting data caps on home broadband, not to mention the limits most of us have on mobile, it’s more important than ever to keep an eye on how much data you’re using when you watch. To that end, we looked at all the most popular options on the market—both on-demand and live TV—to see how much data does streaming live tv use. Here’s what we found.
NFL
Engadget

Apple's 10.2-inch iPad with 256GB storage falls to a new Amazon low

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. With an improved camera, boosted performance and excellent battery life, Apple's 2021...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Apple’s $429 iPhone performance crushes the $1,200 Galaxy S22 Ultra

There’s no point comparing the $429 iPhone SE 3 with the $1,199.99 Galaxy S22 Ultra, some might say, even though both of them are 2022 smartphones. The former is a mid-range device, the cheapest new iPhone that you can buy from Apple. The latter is Samsung’s best possible Galaxy S22 model and the revival of the Note series.
CELL PHONES
SPY

SPY

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
649K+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy