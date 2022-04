An Assistant Professor at FAMU has secured over three million dollars to support Florida's first responders and their mental health and well-being. Many first responders are regularly exposed to very difficult situations. They are often the first to help survivors and give emotional assistance to people caught in a traumatic situation. Although this job is obviously vital to our communities, it is also a job that can put the first responder's mental health at risk.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 19 DAYS AGO