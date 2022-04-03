ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Police Says Missing 19-Year-Old Has Been Found Safe

By News On 6
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uaHdJ_0ey5sRIy00

UPDATE (10:43 a.m., April 3, 2022): A Tulsa police official said that a missing 19-year-old has been found safe.

The official said Kyle Renn was found Sunday morning by Bixby police near East 131st Street South and South Memorial Drive.

Renn was then returned home.

Below is the original story.

----------------------------------------

The Tulsa Police Department said it is looking for a missing and endangered 19-year-old.

Kyle Genn was last seen just after 1 p.m. Saturday wearing a maroon hoodie, gray T-shirt and dark green pants.

Authorities said Genn is considered missing and endangered because of his mental capacity.

Genn operates on an 11-year-old level due to a brain operation he had when he was two years old.

If you see Genn, you're asked to call Tulsa police.

Comments / 2

Check out more stories from
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

6K+

Followers

2K+

Posts

811K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bixby, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
Bixby, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Pants
KTUL

Suspect killed after shootout with OHP on Turner Turnpike

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said troopers shot and killed a suspect after a chase that shut down the Turner Turnpike on Saturday, KOCO reports. Police out of Arizona told OHP to be on the lookout for an armed robbery suspect in a stolen vehicle. Troopers...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Family Says 18-Year-Old Was Run Over And Killed After Police Towed His Car

An 18-year-old man was hit and killed over the weekend and his family has lots of questions. Jose Polanco was two blocks away from home when he was stopped by police for a traffic violation. Jose's aunt said Jose was like her son. He has only lived in Tulsa for about a year, and she can't believe he's gone so young. Maria Polanco said 18-year-old Jose Polanco moved to the US from Guatemala in search of a better life.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
811K+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy