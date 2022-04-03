Tulsa Police Says Missing 19-Year-Old Has Been Found Safe

UPDATE (10:43 a.m., April 3, 2022): A Tulsa police official said that a missing 19-year-old has been found safe.

The official said Kyle Renn was found Sunday morning by Bixby police near East 131st Street South and South Memorial Drive.

Renn was then returned home.

Below is the original story.

----------------------------------------

The Tulsa Police Department said it is looking for a missing and endangered 19-year-old.

Kyle Genn was last seen just after 1 p.m. Saturday wearing a maroon hoodie, gray T-shirt and dark green pants.

Authorities said Genn is considered missing and endangered because of his mental capacity.

Genn operates on an 11-year-old level due to a brain operation he had when he was two years old.

If you see Genn, you're asked to call Tulsa police.