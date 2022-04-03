Ventura council members' trip leads to 'inadvertent' violation of state's open meeting law

Five members of the Ventura City Council violated the state's open meeting law during a trip to Washington, D.C. last month, said City Attorney Andrew Heglund.

Mayor Sofia Rubalcava and Councilmembers Joe Schroeder, Jeannette Sanchez-Palacios, Lorrie Brown and Doug Halter – together a majority – violated the Brown Act by speaking about city issues to other elected officials and their staff without giving public notice.

The five traveled to the nation's capital as part of the National League of Cities Conference, which started March 14.

The Brown Act prohibits a majority of members of a legislative body from communicating or taking action on an item outside of an open, public meeting with some exceptions. The lack of public notice in Washington constitutes a violation of the state's open meeting law, Heglund said .

The city attorney made the announcement of the Brown Act violation at the Ventura City Council meeting on Monday.

"The City Council members that did attend those meetings were well-intentioned but inadvertently violated the Brown Act by attending in a majority," Heglund said. "However, no decisions were made during those meetings. The City Council members in attendance simply wanted to let representatives know about local issues happening in the city and learn how representatives could help in the future."

Tony Wold, senior deputy district attorney with the public integrity unit in Ventura County, said the council was transparent in self-reporting the violation and they affirmed their commitment to comply with the Brown Act, the remedy called for within the act.

"Our office will not be taking any action because no decisions were made. The violation was inadvertent, and the council affirmed their intent to comply with the act going forward as required," Wold said.

Heglund called the council members' decision "unfortunate" in an interview after the meeting.

"I think the council members are committed to operating publicly and transparently so I think they were embarrassed this had occurred," Heglund said. "They honestly were just cheerleading and talking about the city and what the representatives could do to help the city."

Heglund said the violation was confirmed the week after the March 21 meeting. He said he is concerned about the violation but described it as uncommon.

"I think the fact that I've never experienced it in my 10 years of doing this indicates it's not a common thing," he said.

Rubalcava declined to comment on the violation Friday.

During the March 21 meeting, Ventura Parks and Recreation Commissioner Spencer Noren asked during public comment how the city avoided having a quorum when multiple council members made the trip to Washington D.C.

Heglund, then interim city attorney, said he would investigate further.

Noren described the violation as "very worrisome." He said the punishment was a "slap on the wrist" and people just want transparency and honesty about what exactly happened.

Wes Woods II covers West County for the Ventura County Star. Reach him at wesley.woodsii@vcstar.com, 805-437-0262 or @JournoWes.