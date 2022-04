You could help save a life here in Southwest Oklahoma and support the Ukrainian blood banks during a time of war by donating blood today at the OBI (Oklahoma Blood Institute). Going on now until Thursday, March 31st (03-31-22) the OBI will donate $10.00 to the Global Blood Fund that will go to support Ukrainian blood banks for every person who donates blood and forgoes a t-shirt. You'll also receive a sticker and a support Ukraine Global Blood Fund card with your donation. You'll be helping to save lives around the globe.

LAWTON, OK ・ 10 DAYS AGO