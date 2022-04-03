ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

2 struck by lightning leaving Yankees spring training game

By Robert Pandolfino, Nexstar Media Wire
 1 day ago

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — Two people were struck by lightning while leaving Saturday afternoon’s Yankee game in Tampa, according to Tampa police.

The Tampa Police Department said in a news release that two adults, a man in his 60s and a female in her 20s were struck by lightning while in the parking lot of Raymond James Stadium just before 4 p.m.

Tampa Fire Rescue transported both people to the hospital where they are in stable condition.

The two were leaving the Yankees game versus the Atlanta Braves which ended after six innings due to inclement weather.

Pinstripe Alley

Yankees 6, Tigers 2: Higgy’s strong spring continues

I was going to spend a lot of this recap chewing about how this Yankees/Tigers game wasn’t televised, but I’ll just make one big gripe here. It was very, very dumb that this Yankees/Tigers game wasn’t on TV. A Gerrit Cole start on a Friday afternoon where both teams started a lot of their Opening Day bats? Instead, we were forced to, during the most dramatic part of the game, listen to John and Suzyn talk about a Florida county parks and rec representative from 80 years ago, all while Cole was navigating a bases-loaded, no-out situation. Just nonsense.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. Atlanta Braves: Luis Severino vs. Spencer Strider

What’s an ideal spring training? In my mind, it’s when the roster is almost completely set entering camp and the only obstacle is staying healthy. We’re almost to the finish line, and so far, the Yankees have at least kept their most important players on the field.
MLB
The Spun

Yankees, Mets Reportedly Agree To Rare Trade

A couple of New York baseball players will be hopping on a different subway to get to work this season. In a rare swap between the rival ballclubs, the Mets traded one of their right-handed arms to the Yankees in exchange for a lefty hurler. Per the New York Post‘s...
MLB
Yardbarker

Fan informs Yankees prospect he was traded

If you think you’re having a bad weekend, pitching prospect Robert Ahlstrom is probably having a worse one. The Yankees traded Ahlstrom and fellow prospect Albert Abreu to the Texas Rangers on Saturday for veteran catcher Jose Trevino. The move helped bolster the Yankees’ depth at catcher after they dealt Gary Sanchez to the Minnesota Twins last month as part of the Josh Donaldson trade.
MLB
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Yanks minor league manager Balkovec back after facial injury

TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — Playfully wearing a Tampa Bay Buccaneers football helmet, New York Yankees minor league manager Rachel Balkovec was back on the field Saturday. Balkovec, hired as the first woman to manage a minor league affiliate of a major league team, was hit in the face by a batted ball during a drill March 22. The accident caused facial swelling.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees 10, Braves 0: Luis Severino sharp as bats explode

On Saturday afternoon, the Yankees’ offense brought the bats, Luis Severino brought the mound excellence, and the weather brought the rain. All combined to yield a 10-0 Yankees win over the Braves in a six-inning ballgame. The most important part of today was ensuring that Severino got through his...
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees 2022 Season Preview: Nestor Cortes

Originally selected by the Yankees in the 36th round of the 2013 MLB Draft, Nestor Cortes made his Yankees debut in relief on May 11th, 2019. Known for his quirky, inconsistent delivery designed to throw hitters out of rhythm, Cortes primarily served as the “bulk guy” behind opener Chad Green. While the stark difference in their styles helped him find some success in the role — he did, after all, post a 3.52 ERA and limit opposing starters to a .228/.237/.368 slash in 15.1 innings across his four non-London June appearances — his final numbers were so extraordinarily lackluster (5.67 ERA, 5.57 FIP in 66.2 innings) that nobody was all that disappointed when he was traded to the Seattle Mariners that November for international bonus money.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees make further spring training cuts as Opening Day roster begins to form

Prior to Friday’s game against the Tigers, Yankees manager Aaron Boone noted to the media that there would be some spring training roster cuts announced a little later in the afternoon. They just weren’t public knowledge yet because he had yet to discuss the cuts with all the players involved.
MLB
