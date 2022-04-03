ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis Police: 6 injured in 4 separate shootings overnight

By Samantha HoangLong
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Police say six people were injured in four separate shootings in Minneapolis overnight. One man was critically injured, and the other five that were shot are expected to survive their injuries, Minneapolis Police Department Public Information Officer Garrett Parten wrote. Officers have made two arrests...

CBS Minnesota

Stabbing Leaves 13-Year-Old Boy Dead, Mother Hurt In Central Minnesota; Man Arrested

OLIVIA, Minn. (WCCO) — Officials in central Minnesota say an investigation is underway after a stabbing Thursday morning left a 13-year-old boy dead and his mother wounded. City officials in Olivia, which is roughly 100 miles west of Minneapolis, say that the stabbing happened in an apartment on the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue. Police responding to a 911 call found the boy inside suffering from a stab wound. Paramedics took him to a local hospital, where he later died. The boy’s mother was also hurt in the stabbing, officials said. She was hospitalized and is expected to survive. The names of the victims have yet to be released. City officials say a man known to the victims was arrested in connection to the stabbing and will be booked into the Renville County Jail.
OLIVIA, MN
KARE 11

Woman stabbed, set on fire in St. Paul warehouse identified

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Ramsey County Medical Examiner has identified the woman severely burned and stabbed to death inside a St. Paul warehouse Tuesday morning as Kelli R. Goodermont, 44, of Bloomington, Minnesota. Authorities have identified the suspect as Patrick Morris Simmons, 44 , also of Bloomington, who...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Driver Dies In Head-On Crash In Minneapolis

Originally published March 21 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A driver died in a head-on crash that happened along Hiawatha Avenue in Minneapolis Monday afternoon. The Minneapolis Police Department says the crash happened at the intersection with 26th Street. A witness told WCCO that the driver of a vehicle was heading south on Hiawatha at a high rate of speed before jumping through the median and into the northbound lanes, crashing into another vehicle. The driver of the vehicle that crossed the median was extricated from the passenger side door, MPD said, and was said to be without a pulse when he was transported to the hospital. The police department later confirmed the driver had died. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the driver as 49-year-old Elbert Robinson of Minneapolis. The driver of the other vehicle was said to have suffered some facial injuries and was also transported to the hospital. That driver’s condition was not immediately available. It’s not yet clear what caused the first driver to cross over the median.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Ex-boyfriend charged in horrifying killing of woman at St. Paul workplace

Workers at a St. Paul warehouse watched in horror Tuesday morning as a fellow employee was killed by her former partner. Patrick M. Simmons was charged Wednesday in Ramsey County with second-degree murder in the grisly killing of Kelli Ranning Goodermont. Authorities had said the 44-year-old mother-of-three was reported on fire at 1700 Wynne Ave around 9 a.m. that day. Simmons was arrested shortly after, with police saying he'd left the murder scene to set his Bloomington home on fire.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS LA

Man who walked away after being struck by hit-and-run driver found dead on Van Nuys sidewalk

Help is needed to find the vehicle that fatally struck a man whose body was found on a sidewalk overnight in Van Nuys hours later.A collision was reported at about 10:15 p.m. Thursday near Victory Boulevard and Kester Avenue. The vehicle had been going east on Victory when it hit a pedestrian, and did not stop to help the man.Bystanders tried to help the seriously injured pedestrian, but he refused their assistance, got up and walked south through an alley from the crash scene, according to police. LAPD officers responded to the scene, but did not find anyone in connection...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bring Me The News

Charges: Woman was kidnapped, ordered to dig her own grave in northwest Minnesota

A woman who was allegedly kidnapped, taken to a rural area and ordered to dig her own grave survived the harrowing encounter in northern Minnesota. The victim, identified in the criminal complaint as B.S., was located by an officer on March 4 just after 11 p.m., with the officer noting she was "crying uncontrollably" and "wearing a coat with no shirt underneath and only had one boot on."
DETROIT LAKES, MN
Black Enterprise

Police Officers Summoned to Will Smith’s Mansion For Reported Drone Sighting

Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Minnesota

Liquor Store In Northern Minnesota Declared Total Loss After Fire

FRENCH TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) – A liquor store in northern Minnesota was declared a total loss after an early morning fire on Saturday. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to the structure fire at the Side Lake Liquor store around 7 a.m. The building was declared a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Security Camera Captures Gun Battle at Minnesota Shopping Center

Brooklyn Park, MN - The Brooklyn Park Police Department has released an incredible photo from a video that captured a gun battle outside a shopping center Friday afternoon. Very little information has been released at this time. The suburban Minneapolis law enforcement agency did report that officers responded to reports of shots fired at the Shingle Creek Crossings retail center just before 1:40 PM. Brooklyn Park police indicated they received reports from multiple callers that three suspects were involved and left in a black Jeep Grand Cherokee.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Bring Me The News

Former school police officer pleads guilty to inappropriately touching 7 students

A former high school resource officer accused of inappropriately touching numerous female students has pleaded guilty. Adam G. Pelton, assigned to Park High School at the time of the incidents, filed his guilty plea Monday in Washington County Court. The 42-year-old's plea covers all seven felony criminal sexual conducts counts that had been filed against him in February of 2020.
COTTAGE GROVE, MN
CBS Minnesota

MPD: 150+ Shots Fired, But No Injuries, At Large Gathering In South Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say more than 150 shots were fired at a massive gathering in south Minneapolis Sunday morning, but no one appears to have been injured. The Minneapolis Police Department said officers from all five precincts responded just after 4 a.m. to the 2500 block of 24th Avenue South in the Seward neighborhood. Police said there was “a large gathering of hundreds of vehicles and people at the scene” and that “shots rang out several times.” In all, police said more than 150 rounds were fired in a two-block radius in 10 minutes. The police department is investigating.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Body Discovered In Shingle Creek, Brooklyn Park Police Say

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in Brooklyn Park say a body was found in Shingle Creek Sunday afternoon. Officers made the discovery at about 2:45 p.m., but they didn’t specify the neighboring area. Police say Hennepin County’s water patrol assisted at the scene. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the identity and official cause of death of the deceased person at a later time. Police are still investigating.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Miami Herald

Paper bag found along busy Tennessee road held a dead baby, Memphis police say

A baby was found discarded in a paper bag along a busy North Memphis road and police are calling it a homicide case. Details of how the infant died have not been released. Memphis police say the discovery was made Sunday, March 6, in the 4000 block of Raleigh-LaGrange Road, an area made up largely of businesses and apartment communities.
PUBLIC SAFETY

