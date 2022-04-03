ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Putin Suffering From A Serious Medical Condition?

By Michael Cohen
 1 day ago
A new report from Russian investigative news outlet Proekt, claims Russian President Vladimir Putin has been consulting with a growing number of doctors at an increasing rate in recent years.

What Happened: The publication says Putin has expanded the average number of doctors in his in entourage from five in 2016 and 2017 to nine in 2019.

The health professional Putin has been seeing most regularly is oncologist-surgeon Evgeny Selivanov. The report indicates that the doctor visited with Putin 35 times and spent a total of 166 days with the Russian president between 2016 and 2020.

Proekt reports that Putin is believed to be suffering from thyroid disease, and may have undergone a procedure during a 16-day period when he was self-isolated last September.

Attempting Alternative Treatment: The publication also reported that Putin as pursued an alternative path to address his health issues. Siting acquaintances of the president, the news outlet says Putin bathes in an extract made from boiled deer antlers.

The therapy is meant to improve the cardiovascular system and rejuvenates the skin. It was reportedly recommended to Putin by Russia’s current Defense Minister Sergy Shoigu.

Proekt says Putin has been pursuing this and other alternative therapies in an effort at “prolonging youth.”

Putin is set to turn 70 on October 7, 2022.

