Fagbenle, who plays the former president on the Showtime anthology series, got ahold of Obama's personal assistant via his co-star Viola Davis, who got to chat with Michelle Obama before portraying the former first lady. But Fagnbenle says his hopes for corresponding with Obama quickly dimmed. “I said, ‘Look I’m filming in three months, can we chat?’ And I got a message back saying — lovely message — ‘Barack would love to, but he’s booked up,'" he says. "He’s booked up for three months? Just say you don’t wanna see me, bro. Just say you don’t want to see me.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO