ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Birmingham man shot, killed; woman in custody

By Bobby Mathews
The Trussville Tribune
The Trussville Tribune
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — Birmingham police have a suspect in custody following a fatal shooting early on Sunday morning, April 3. “At approximately 12:45 a.m.,...

www.trussvilletribune.com

Comments / 2

If you enjoy reading articles from
The Trussville Tribune
The Trussville Tribune

11K+

Followers

3K+

Posts

3M+

Views

Follow The Trussville Tribune and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
ABC 33/40 News

Missing: 44-year-old Hueytown woman

The Hueytown Police Department is asking for help finding a missing person. Tavashia Austin could be in the western area of Birmingham. She was last seen wearing blue shorts and an unknown colored shirt. She is 5' tall and weighs 145 pounds. If you see her, you are asked to...
HUEYTOWN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Crime & Safety
WAFF

Cassie Carli’s body found buried in shallow grave in Alabama

NAVARRE, Fla. (WALA) - Investigators said Cassie Carli was found buried in a shallow grave inside of a barn in Alabama. The Santa Rosa County sheriff said the discovery was made late Saturday night after they executed a search warrant in St. Clair County outside of Birmingham. An autopsy will...
NAVARRE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Birmingham Fire#Police Precinct#The Tribune
Long Beach Tribune

Innocent teenager wrongly accused of shooting was arrested and offered free meal to confess the crime, he was 20 miles away from the crime scene, possible civil lawsuit

The family of the Black teenager, who was wrongly accused of shooting and later arrested for the incident spending two days in juvenile detention, is planning to file a civil lawsuit against the police department after it was discovered that the officers who arrested the teenager offered him a free meal to confess the crime he didn’t commit.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Oxygen

Man Arrested After Girlfriend Found Dead On Balcony Nearly 8 Months After Her Disappearance

An Ohio man is under arrest after the body of a woman who disappeared last summer was found on a balcony in suburban Cleveland. Authorities arrested Bennie Washington, 39, for the murder of his girlfriend, Audreona Barnes Saturday, according to Cleveland.com. Police say a housecleaner found Barnes’ body at Washington’s former Warrensville Heights apartment on Thursday, following Washington’s March 11 eviction.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Shine My Crown

Alabama Woman Shot and Killed By Husband 24 Hours After He Was Released From Prison

The husband of an Alabama woman shot and killed at her place of work last week, seemingly admitted to the crime when he went before a judge this week. On Thursday, Clifton Potts Jr. was picked up by his wife, Britney Potts, who drove to the Hollman Correctional Facility in Atmore after being released from prison. Prosecutors say that 24 hours later, Potts Jr. shot her in the head twice at her workplace.
ATMORE, AL
CBS Chicago

Woman shot, killed while driving in Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is killed after being shot while driving in the Little Village neighborhood Friday night. Police said around 11:43 p.m., Folashade Mordi, 25, was driving in the 2400 block of South Homan when an unknown offender shot into the vehicle from an unknown direction. The victim suffered one gunshot wound to the left side of the chest and was pronounced dead on the scene by medical personnel, according to police.  No one is in custody, Area four detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Man jailed for killing ex-girlfriend’s two-year-old son

A child killer who murdered his ex-girlfriend’s two-year-old son has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 25 years after the couple’s horrific abuse was captured on secret recordings.“Defenceless” Kyrell Matthews was left with 41 rib fractures and internal injuries by the time of his death in October 2019 after weeks of cruelty at the hands of Kemar Brown and mother Phylesia Shirley, the Old Bailey heard.Brown, 28, was convicted of murder after a trial earlier this month, while Shirley, 24, was acquitted of murder but found guilty of the alternative charge of manslaughter.They appeared alongside each other...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WAFF

One injured, one charged after Saturday night shooting in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex on Blue Spring Road after 9 p.m. Saturday night. Police arrested 22-year-old Treyvon Young and charged him with Second degree Domestic Violence and Discharging Firearm into occupied dwelling. Officers say one woman was left injured after the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

 http://trussvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy