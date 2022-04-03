'Across Space': Festival pop-up art show at Mesilla Valley Mall

LAS CRUCES - The Doña Ana Arts Council is co-hosting the 2022 Las Cruces Space Festival Art Show, "Across Space," at the Mesilla Valley Mall from April 7-10.

Once again, artists from the region have been invited to display work highlighting space exploration and astronomical art, bridging the gap between science and art. The show features over 45 pieces of artwork from 26 artists representing the solar system and modern space technology seen through photography, mixed media, video and painting.

"Artists have been interested in celestial bodies since the invention of the telescope and well before that," stated Karen S. Conley, program manager at the arts council and the curator of "Across Space." "The exhibition features paintings of planets in our Solar System and recent technological advances in space exploration. We are very excited to be having the show in person at the mall and can't wait for the public to see it."

Many of the artists who participated in the 2021 online show "Dawn of Discovery" are back with some new work and pieces from the online show. Local painters Kathleen Deasey, Jerry Hernandez, Paul Maxwell, Jan Minow, Cheryl Nelson, Susan Perez, Jo-An Smith, Gabriele Teich, Nolan Winkler, Sara Walsh, and Luis "Woar2" Cisneros are exhibiting work. Photographers David Turning and David Sorenson have also joined the show. Northern New Mexico artist Linda Heath, who was instrumental in last year's Kennedy Center Arts Integration Project, also titled "Dawn of Discovery," will return with her "Fusionist Art" based on Hubble telescope images and New Mexico Iconography. The event also includes two videos and the top 30 entries from the 2022 Las Cruces Space Festival Poster Contest.

The exhibition will be located next to Zales Jewelry store in the space that was formerly known as FootAction USA. The hours of the show each day are:

1 to 7 p.m. April 7-8

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 9

noon to 5 p.m. April 10

For information, call the Doña Ana Arts Council at 575-523-6403 or log on to daarts.org.