Invest in Your Security with This Innovative Camera

By Entrepreneur Store
 1 day ago

Businesses hear a lot about cybersecurity today, but how much do you think about the physical security of your office or home? (Especially considering they're often the same place these days.) You have more valuable things in life than data and you owe it to yourself and your family to protect those things . One good way to do that is with a security camera and the OLA Smart WiFi Security Camera is currently on sale for $10 off.

Ola uses state-of-the-art body movement analysis to learn the people and patterns of your life to fully understand what it's looking at on a daily basis. The security camera recognizes people without the need of facial visibility and can use a native voice search function to even detect people when they're not precisely in view of the camera. You can even search through records for specific events to find what someone said at a particular time.

Ola is outfitted with a number of alarms and emergency alerts to get help fast. An alarm sound scares off intruders, a cry alert offers a built-in child safety system, a fall alert supports elderly customers, and a two-way cry for help and talking security system lets you call for help in the event of a break in. (Or lets you communicate with the FedEx driver.) It's a comprehensive security camera that gives you some extra peace of mind no matter where you put it. And it helps you keep a better digital record of your life.

Whether you're looking for a little more security in your life or you just want to communicate with the mail person, the OLA Smart WiFi Security Camera has you covered. Get it for $10 off at $189.99 today, or get a three-pack for 19 percent off $499 at $399.99.

