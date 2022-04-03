Gainesville Woman Struck And Killed By SUV In St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, FL. – A 34-year-old Gainesville woman has died after being struck by an SUV in St. Petersburg overnight.

According to police, at 12:52 a.m., on Sunday, a white Chevrolet SUV, westbound on Central Avenue struck a pedestrian, Meghan Prettyman, 34, of Gainesville, Florida, who was crossing Central Avenue.

The pedestrian was walking northbound, crossing mid-block in the 1600 block of Central Avenue.

Police say Prettyman was transported to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg, where she later died.

The driver of the vehicle is cooperative with the investigation.

There were no signs of impairment on the driver. The roadway was closed during the investigation, but has since been reopened.

