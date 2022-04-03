ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympia FFA students excel in horticulture competition

By From news reports
 1 day ago

The Olympia FFA horticulture team took home second place thanks to the work of Kendall Leimbach (5th place individual), Kaitlynn Whitecotton (8th), Kari Simpson (9th), and Anna Sanders.

Each participant in this Career development event completed a section on plant identification and took a written test about the different aspects of the horticulture industry.

Other components to the contest included judging rings and a landscape practicum.

FFA member Simpson reflected on the CDE and was assured that her knowledge was sufficient.

“My favorite part of the Horticulture CDE was the judging rings. I felt confident on how I placed the different classes of plants.”

The section contest was hosted by Tri-Valley High School. The horticulture team will compete at the State competition on April 22, 2022.

