ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

How Bentonite Clay Can Treat Your Oily Scalp and Skin

By Fiona Embleton
Allure
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's been around for centuries, but there's a reason dermatologists still recommend bentonite clay for oily and acne-prone skin. All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Before there were benzoyl...

www.allure.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Doctors Say This Is The Processed Food To Stop Eating If You Struggle With Dry, Flaky Skin

While dry skin is a natural skin type for many people, it can also be exacerbated or become itchier and patchier with an unbalanced, salt-heavy diet. Drinking plenty of water, eating an array of vitamins and minerals and moisturizing daily can help combat dry skin, and evaluating and assessing your daily food and snack choices can be beneficial as well. We checked in with health and skincare experts Dr. Simran Sethi, MD, MBA and Dr. Rudolf Probst, MD, to learn more about how one common (and undeniably delicious) processed food might be linked to dry skin and why it’s best to be wary of it for this reason.
SKIN CARE
marthastewart.com

Vaseline or Aquaphor: Which One Is Actually Better for Dry Skin?

A quick fix for chapped lips or a patch of dry skin often involves a dab of Aquaphor ($4.99, target.com) here or Vaseline ($4.49, target.com) there. Both topical ointments have a long list of advantages, but when it comes to a flaking, irritated complexion, which one is best? We chatted with two dermatologists to determine, once and for all, which product better addresses dry skin.
SKIN CARE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
shefinds

The Morning Habit You Should Follow Over 40 Because It Makes Wrinkles Disappear

When it comes to anti-aging skincare after 40, many dermatologists emphasize that moisturizing, adding sunscreen and hydrating are key for producing less wrinkles and maintaining a youthful glow. With so many products out there each advertising different skin benefits, it may feel confusing or overwhelming to know where to begin in your skincare journey, so we reached out to experts for tips and recommendations. Both explain how consistency is crucial for radiant skin, and by not forgetting a step in your morning routine (which should already include cleansing, adding moisturizer and sunscreen). We spoke with skincare experts Dr. Michele Koo, board-certified aesthetic plastic surgeon and Melissa Urban, licensed esthetician, to learn more about one vital anti-aging, wrinkle-smoothing morning step!
SKIN CARE
goodhousekeeping.com

The Benefits of Witch Hazel for Your Skin

Hamamelis virginiana, commonly known as witch hazel, is a flowering shrub that is native to the Atlantic coast of North America. With its beautiful yellow flowers that bloom in the autumn season after its leaves fall, witch hazel is truly a unique plant. “The twigs and bark of the witch...
SKIN CARE
Fortune

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Turner
shefinds

The One Ingredient Experts Say You Should Use For Aging Hair, Skin & Nails: Castor Oil

Uncovering powerful new ingredients to use within your beauty routine can help to bolster various areas of your appearance, and finding an ingredient that can work on your hair, skin, and nails will cut down on the steps in your regimen while enhancing your natural beauty. Alongside the popular ingredients that we already know are great for hydrating and nourishing your body, castor oil is one that emerges as a multi-purposes superstar for strengthening your nails and hair while simultaneously improving your complexion. Enter, castor oil.
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

Target Shoppers Agree: This $13 Hyaluronic Acid Vitamin C Serum Gives a ‘Nice, Dewy & Fresh-Faced’ Glow

Click here to read the full article. If you love the brightening effects of vitamin C serums, and can’t go more than a few others without applying hyaluronic acid, then do I have news for you. There’s a combination skincare essential that packs each of those skin-saving ingredients into one bottle, and Target shoppers are seriously obsessed with it. Lumene’s Valo Glow Boost Essence Serum is everything dull and lifeless skin needs: it’s brightening, hydrating and energizing. It uses two different forms of vitamin C—wild arctic cloudberry and bio-available vitamin C—to ensure that your skin gets as much of the nutrient...
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Users Say Their Fine Lines Have "Almost Vanished" Thanks to This Collagen-Boosting Eye Cream

If you haven't heard of FaceTheory, it's time to get acquainted with the affordable, cruelty-free skincare brand. The company carries an extensive line-up of unique formulations that target specific concerns shoppers may be struggling with — and its Ocuwake Eye Cream is a champion at rectifying fine lines and brightening dark circles, according to reviewers. What's more, the best-seller is currently on sale for $17 for a limited time.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

The Two Skincare Ingredients You Should Never Use Together, According To Derms—They Will Damage Your Complexion!

When creating the most effective skincare routine for anti-aging, it’s important to include a combination of the powerful ingredients known to be the most effective for the task. Those ingredients often include a variation of retinol, an antioxidant serum, and some form of hydration, but it’s worth noting that some ingredients are never meant to interact together in order to do their best work.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oily Skin#Clean Skin#Sensitive Skin#Cosmetics#Hair Clay#Bentonite Clay#Aztec
Marie Claire

Benzoyl Peroxide vs. Salicylic Acid: The Benefits, Differences, and Uses

If you suffer from acne, you're probably no stranger to benzoyl peroxide and salicylic acid. Both acne-fighting ingredients promise to do away with pesky breakouts, dry up pore-clogging sebum, and prevent future pimples from making an appearance. But how much do you really know about their key differences and what each one does to your skin? For a clear and concise breakdown of both benzoyl peroxide and salicylic acid, including the pros and cons of each hero ingredient, Marie Claire spoke with Los Angeles board-certified dermatologist Dr. Christine Choi Kim.
SKIN CARE
GQMagazine

Dark Spots and Acne Marks: How to Prevent and Treat Hyperpigmentation

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. While most of us deal with some degree of hyperpigmentation, most guys would also draw a blank in defining the common skincare condition. That’s because we don’t classify a months-old acne mark alongside a summer freckling. Melasma is far different from a newly sprouted mole. And yet, all of these things are, by definition, hyperpigmentation.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
In Style

Shoppers Say This Now-$14 Drugstore Cream Makes an "Obvious" Difference in Wrinkles

Certain beauty products are so trustworthy and hardworking, they could star in a skincare version of A League of Their Own. Within that imaginary team of Bioderma and Embryolisse would preside Weleda Skin Food, a player beloved by bold names like Julia Roberts, Adele, Victoria Beckham, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Priyanka Chopra, and Katie Jane Hughes. Its sidekick: the brand's Skin Food Light, a spring-friendly moisturizer that happens to be on sale.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Shape Magazine

How to Get Rid of Body Acne, According to Dermatologists

If you've long been sticking to a rigorous, acne-fighting skin-care routine (think: thoroughly removing makeup each day, regularly cleansing and exfoliating your face), you might think you finally have the pimples that plagued your teenhood well under control. But if you're not treating the skin below your head to the...
SKIN CARE
LIVESTRONG.com

The 6 Best Soaps for Body Odor

Body odor is something we all deal with. It's our bodies' natural response when we come into contact with bacteria in our environment. But just because something is natural doesn't mean we should have to deal with it. Luckily, the odor-fighting industry is mighty and large. Not just any soap...
SKIN CARE
In Style

This Refreshing Hyaluronic Acid Eye Cream Faded Shoppers' Dark Circles "Within 2 Weeks"

If you're looking to subdue your dark circles, slapping on just any eye cream won't cut it. Not all formulas are created equal; you'll want to look for one that specifically treats shadowy, puffy eyes, like the Beaueli Awaken Eye Cream. Though it caters to improving the appearance of under-eye bags and darkness, the popular seller also comes highly recommended by Amazon shoppers for its ability to lift sagging skin and soften dryness without ensuing irritation or burning effects.
SKIN CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy