Gold Run Realty: Listings for Sunday, April 3, 2022

Nevada County Camera Club’s exhibit “Gold Country on Camera – A Photo Challenge” will be on display at the Courtyard Suites in Grass Valley in April to celebrate Photography Month. This exhibit includes photographs of western Nevada County that were taken during one week in February. “The purpose of this annual photo challenge is to encourage club members to expand their creativity in their photography, post processing and presentation of their artwork. This exhibit is fun not only for the photographers but viewers as well, as the photographs often incorporate fantasy, 3D or other special effects in the finished work,” said Kathy Triolo, Vice President of the Nevada County Camera Club.

NEVADA COUNTY, CA ・ 20 DAYS AGO