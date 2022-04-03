ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold Run Realty: Listings for Sunday, April 3, 2022

Cover picture for the articleThis great price is NOT an April Fools joke! It is a great opportunity to get into your first home!. “Choosing the right Realtor makes all the Difference!” Call Deb and Dan Loeffelholz at 530-250-5758 or myself, Jim McCarthy at...

Farm and Dairy

140 Acre farm, cattle, equipment, and misc.

Pick up for Online bidders Tuesday April 5th from Noon until 6:00PM. Real Estate Terms: 10% down sale day. Balance due at closing in 60 days. 10% buyer premium will be added to determine final contract price. Joe R. Pyle, Broker. Exceptional Herd of Registered Angus Cattle. Approx 45 Cow...
YubaNet

Gold Country On Camera Exhibit opens April 2

Nevada County Camera Club’s exhibit “Gold Country on Camera – A Photo Challenge” will be on display at the Courtyard Suites in Grass Valley in April to celebrate Photography Month. This exhibit includes photographs of western Nevada County that were taken during one week in February. “The purpose of this annual photo challenge is to encourage club members to expand their creativity in their photography, post processing and presentation of their artwork. This exhibit is fun not only for the photographers but viewers as well, as the photographs often incorporate fantasy, 3D or other special effects in the finished work,” said Kathy Triolo, Vice President of the Nevada County Camera Club.
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Central Washington Ag Museum reopens with guided audio tours on your phone

UNION GAP, Wash. — After a two-year closure, the Central Washington Agricultural Museum will reopen Saturday with new smartphone-guided audio tours. At the grand reopening celebration, visitors will be able to pick up a card at the main gate with a code that will allow them to download the audio tours on their phone and listen to descriptions of 33 different exhibits.
Kat Kountry 105

Brooktree Golf Course Announces New Food Service, Opening Day

Brooktree Golf Course in Owatonna is excited to announce its new food and beverage service provider, in addition to the opening of the golf season. Schultzy's Restaurant Group, LLC will operate Tavern Nine. "We are excited to expand into Owatonna," said owners Owen and Adam Schultz of the Montgomery-based, family-owned business. "We plan to offer Brooktree patrons our most popular menu items with our new Tavern Nine menu."
