Plumas County, CA

Smith Properties: Listings for Sunday, April 3, 2022

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAt Smith Properties, we pride ourselves on being specialists in bringing buyers and home sellers together throughout Lassen and Plumas County. Like the Smith Properties team itself, our website has been designed to provide you with the information that you need to make all the right real estate decisions. So please...

mansionglobal.com

High-Design Los Angeles Property ‘The Channel House’ Lists for $28.95 Million

The property overlooks the Los Angeles skyline and the Pacific Ocean. A new construction home in Beverly Hills came on the market Wednesday for $28.95 million. At just over 11,000 square feet, the palatial five-bedroom, nine-bathroom property features extensive outdoor space with views overlooking Los Angeles all the way to the Pacific Ocean, according to listing materials.
Canyon News

Martha De Laurentiis’ Mansion Up For Sale

BEVERLY HILLS—Martha De Laurentiis, who was the producer for the movies ‘Hannibal’ and ‘Red Dragon, has recently had her mansion up for sale. It has been roughly three months since her death and De Laurentiis’ luxury Beverly Hills home is officially on the market for $37.5 million. De Laurentiis’ and her producer husband, Dino De Laurentiis, who passed away in 2010, resided in the home for 35 years.
Bradenton Herald

However you picture the inside of this Ohio home — you’re wrong. Prepare yourself

The house equivalent of the supervillain Two-Face from the “Batman” franchise has hit the real estate market for $475,000 in Akron, Ohio — in the coolest way possible. The custom-built, three-bedroom, three-bathroom home, that’s referred to as an “architectural masterpiece” in the listing on Zillow, seems to take on a different shape, depending on where you’re standing.
mansionglobal.com

Get Ready Home Sellers—the Best Week to List Starts April 10

Savvy home sellers across the U.S. angling to take advantage of the busy spring season on the horizon will do best to list their properties during the week of April 10, according to a report Monday from Realtor.com. That second week of April will deliver a top lineup of conditions...
mansionglobal.com

Manhattan Penthouse With a Private Rooftop Pool Lists for $21 Million

A more than 4,550-square-foot Manhattan penthouse with roughly the same amount of outdoor space has hit the market for $21 million. A more than 4,550-square-foot Manhattan penthouse with roughly the same amount of outdoor space has hit the market for $21 million. The 11th-floor residence tops the Jardim, a new...
CBS Sacramento

Scott Peterson’s Former Modesto Home Back On The Market

MODESTO (CBS13) – Scott Peterson’s former home in Modesto is back on the market for the fifth time in twenty years. Just as Peterson’s case is garnering attention once again as he looks for a retrial in the 2002 murder of Laci Peterson and their unborn son, his house is for sale and buyers are interested. “It brought me back to the day I heard about it,” says Modesto Realtor Bien Hinrichsen. Hinrichsen lived in town when the murders happened. “She was pregnant at the time I was pregnant,” Hinrichsen said. “We were due at the exact same time.” Not knowing twenty years later she’d...
The Independent

Where to find the most private properties and hotels

Absolute privacy is a luxury only a few can afford. For the super-rich, low-key living in the suburbs doesn’t always prove a reassuring option as it might for even A-list celebrities, forcing many to spend millions on establishing a veil between themselves and prying eyes or the paparazzi. Luckily for them, residential property agents and luxury hoteliers across the world are offering privacy as one of their ultimate amenities alongside 24-hour services, fitness and wellness facilities and on-site members clubs and restaurants. Developments in the world’s richest cities are providing homes with state-of-the-art amenity specifications with privacy in mind, offering...
The Kitchn

Before & After: A Small, Dated Kitchen Gets Opened Up and Offers a Fresh Start for a New Mother

Sometimes the best way to cap off an eventful year is with a renovation. Just ask Brittany Black, a dental hygienist from Illinois, who went from being married and living with her husband to back at home temporarily with her parents — newly pregnant and putting in an offer on a space of her own and for her soon-to-be son — all within a calendar year. When her prospective house’s inspection revealed a need for structural restorations, she pivoted immediately, serendipitously finding her now-home, a 1920s bungalow, on Facebook of all places. Black didn’t bat an eye, and upon seeing the space, she was ready to hit the ground running to make it her own. “From all the stress of leaving my marriage, my pregnancy, the divorce, and now having Sebastian here Earth-side, I needed and wanted a space that provided a calmness to all the chaos,” says Black. “It was my redo — literally, a new beginning.”
