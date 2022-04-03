Man airlifted after falling from ladder in Colleton Co.

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was airlifted after falling off a ladder in Colleton County Saturday morning.

According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the man suffered multiple injuries after falling about 30 feet from a ladder.

The man was working on a nearby tree at his home, at the time.

Via Colleton County Fire-Rescue

Paramedics located the man on the ground near the ladder, CCFR said.

Crews treated the man at the scene before transporting him to Colleton Medical Center via helicopter.

He was then flown to the Trident Medical Center’s trauma center.

The man’s condition is unknown at this time.

