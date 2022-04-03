ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Edward Jones team qualifies for conference

Sun City Independent
Sun City Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eCGvs_0ey5q4GK00

Edward Jones Financial Advisor Matt McNally and his branch team member, Cindy Ziegler, qualified for the BOA Managing Partner’s Conference, which recognizes and celebrates the contributions of the firm’s branch office administrators and registered branch associates in some of the firm’s most successful branch offices.

Branch teams members from 400 branches, of the firm’s more than 15,000, will come together Sept. 13-14 in St. Louis to share ideas and learn how they can continue to surpass client expectations. They will have the opportunity to hear from firm leaders and collaborate with each other, inspiring them to continue to serve at the highest level.

“We look forward every year to celebrating with branch office administrators and registered branch associates, recognizing the critical role they play in developing deep, trusted relationships with our clients and their families while balancing the needs of busy, successful branches,” said Gail Childs, an Edward Jones principal who leads Tailored Support and is the voice of the BOA. “They personify our firm’s purpose: to partner for positive impact to improve the wellbeing of our clients and colleagues, and together, better our communities and society.”

Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm’s business, from the investments its financial advisors offer to the location of branch offices, caters to individual investors and businesses. The firm’s nearly 19,000 financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients with a total of $1.8 trillion in assets under care.

Visit edwardjones.com or the recruiting website at careers.edwardjones.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Why Federal Cannabis Legalization Is 'A Question Of When, Not If,' Says Canopy Growth CEO: Meet Our Keynote Speakers

"The pessimist complains about the wind. The optimist expects it to change. The leader adjusts the sails.” John Maxwell. “Adjusting the sails” of one of the largest Canadian cannabis companies in the world is not an easy task. Meet the man who accepted the challenge and who’s trying to realize Canopy Growth’s (CSE:WEED) (NASDAQ:CGC) vision and drive corporate growth: David Klein.
INDUSTRY
click orlando

‘Black Women on Boards’ working to increase diversity in boardrooms

Diversity and inclusion have become buzzwords in the workplace, with companies sounding off about their importance. But the numbers on corporate boards tell a different story. Black Women on Boards is on a mission to increase diversity in corporate boardrooms. Merline Saintil is a Fortune 500 board director and one of the group’s founders.
ECONOMY
Myhighplains.com

Edward Jones Details America’s Spending Habits Through New Survey

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —According to a new study from financial services firm Edward Jones, Americans are at crossroads with how they view the current state of the U.S. economy. The survey revealed a correlation between concern and action, as the more concerned adults are with economic conditions, the larger the impact those concerns have on their financial decisions.
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Critical Role#Edward Jones Financial#Tailored Support#Boa
MySanAntonio

Be an Innovative Leader or Risk Your Company's Longevity

Innovation is all around us — and it's not going anywhere. Sure, some innovators might find success by capitalizing on the latest trends, but true innovation goes beyond that. Being able to innovate means being able to consistently move your company in the only direction that matters when all is said and done: forward. Remain content to follow the crowd, and you're bound to be left behind.
ECONOMY
hackernoon.com

Unfairness Helped Me Build a $1M Side Business

This article is part of the Living For The Weekdays newsletter, a pragmatic guide to becoming a part-time entrepreneur, finding meaning in work, and achieving financial independence. In order for your side business to be sustainable from a time and resource perspective, eliminating friction is key. We all have an unfair advantage and hopefully by the end of this post, you can identify yours. Step 1: Identify your unfair advantage to rank your top side business ideas. Step 3: Execute your top business ideas to find the most value with the least effort.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
WWD

Outstanding Mother Awards to Honor Four Leaders in Retail, Beauty, Finance and Media

Click here to read the full article. This year’s Outstanding Mother Awards will honor four women leaders from the retail, beauty, finance and media industries for their commitment to their families and dedication to their careers and philanthropy. The 44th annual event, which will be held May 5 at The Pierre Hotel in New York, will honor Nancy Berger, senior vice president/group publishing director at Hearst Media; Phyllis Newhouse, chief executive officer, ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp. and CEO of Xtreme Solutions, Inc.; Marisa Thalberg, executive vice president, chief brand and marketing officer, Lowe’s Cos., Inc., and Priya Venkatesh, senior vice president...
RETAIL
Fast Company

The employee-employer disconnect that’s fueling the Great Resignation

Amid all the headlines about millions of workers quitting their jobs during the Great Resignation, it is easy to miss the signal in the noise. Yes, a record 47.4 million Americans quit their jobs last year—more than a quarter of the total workforce. And, yes, the understandable first response from employers has been to throw money at the problem in the form of higher compensation. To many, this is merely the supply and demand dynamic of a temporarily tight labor market created by a rapidly recovering economy.
ECONOMY
CBS News

Wells Fargo unveils credit card that rewards rent payments

Wells Fargo says its new credit card is the first to let the nation's 109 million renters pay their landlords each month while earning points and miles. Wells is partnering with Bilt Rewards on a Mastercard that can be used to make payments on any rental property in the U.S. without incurring transaction fees, the San Francisco-based lender said on Monday. Buildings that don't accept credit card or digital payments will be sent a check after the cardholder uses their Bilt app to pay their rent.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
bloomberglaw.com

Wake Up Call: Lawyers Switched Firms at Record Pace in 2021

In today’s column, Simpson Thacher’s London revenue jumped 43% in 2021; Morrison & Foerster goes to work for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy; Manatt said “efficiency” and “discipline” helped power its profits per equity partner up 35% last year. Leading off, nearly 7,700 attorneys jumped...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Fintech Finally 'Leveling The Playing Field' In SMB Finances After Raising $95M Series A

A good reason to build your own business is to improve the lives of others you work with and those for whom you provide products or services. That’s according to Miami-based Finally founder and CEO Felix Rodriguez, who spoke with Benzinga about his company’s $95 million Series A, as well as his lifelong entrepreneurial journey, perspectives on what it takes and means to start a company, and leveling the playing field.
SOFTWARE
pymnts

Oro to Debut OroMarketplace Long Term Support Platform

Oro, maker of OroCommerce, the B2B eCommerce platform, will debut a live demo Tuesday (April 5) at 11 a.m. EDT of its OroMarketplace Long Term Support version, which will add new features, a press release said. The release says marketplaces now make up 62% of online sales. OroMarketplace adds adaptable...
SOFTWARE
Fortune

La Famiglia: Family values that drive business success

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In business, the term “family-owned” is often considered synonymous with attributes including “small,” “slow to innovate”, and “risk-averse.” Control passes from one generation to the next rather than through an effort to continually bring in the “best and the brightest.” In film and drama, it is often synonymous with intrigue and power struggles.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Sun City Independent

Sun City Independent

Sun City, AZ
746
Followers
636
Post
72K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to Sun City, Arizona, the first large-scale retirement community in the U.S. founded in 1960.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/sun-city-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy