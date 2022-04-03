Edward Jones team qualifies for conference

Edward Jones Financial Advisor Matt McNally and his branch team member, Cindy Ziegler, qualified for the BOA Managing Partner’s Conference, which recognizes and celebrates the contributions of the firm’s branch office administrators and registered branch associates in some of the firm’s most successful branch offices.

Branch teams members from 400 branches, of the firm’s more than 15,000, will come together Sept. 13-14 in St. Louis to share ideas and learn how they can continue to surpass client expectations. They will have the opportunity to hear from firm leaders and collaborate with each other, inspiring them to continue to serve at the highest level.

“We look forward every year to celebrating with branch office administrators and registered branch associates, recognizing the critical role they play in developing deep, trusted relationships with our clients and their families while balancing the needs of busy, successful branches,” said Gail Childs, an Edward Jones principal who leads Tailored Support and is the voice of the BOA. “They personify our firm’s purpose: to partner for positive impact to improve the wellbeing of our clients and colleagues, and together, better our communities and society.”

Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm’s business, from the investments its financial advisors offer to the location of branch offices, caters to individual investors and businesses. The firm’s nearly 19,000 financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients with a total of $1.8 trillion in assets under care.

