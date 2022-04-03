See Antony Blinken's reaction to horrific Ukraine images

Related
Radar Online.com
Russian Whistleblower Claims Vladimir Putin Is At Risk Of Facing A Possible Coup By The Russian Security Service
Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly at serious risk of being deposed by a Russian security-service-led coup, which a whistleblower claims is growing more likely every week. The possible coup could come into fruition due to Putin's reported erratic behavior growing as Russia's botched invasion of Ukraine continues to cause...
Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’
THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
Chechen fighters armed to the teeth with machine guns and rocket launchers now stalk Mariupol as they try to take the besieged city
Chechen soldiers have been prowling the shelled-out streets of Mariupol – engaging in fierce firefights as they try to take the besieged city. The feared troops, armed with machine guns and rocket launchers, have been used as a PR tool in Vladimir Putin's war, and photos of them in the city suggest the dictator believes he is on the verge of taking it.
Ukraine War Ends With Putin Ousted or Killed by Russians: UK Ex-Spy Chief
The former British intelligence officer said the peace talks between the Russians and Ukrainians were not likely to prevail while Putin is still in power.
Russia is prepared to drop its demand for Ukraine to be 'denazified' from its list of ceasefire conditions: report
Moscow will also not be asking for Ukraine's demilitarization, and is open to the country joining the European Union, the Financial Times reported.
Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
Two Russian fighter jets that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month 'were equipped with NUKES with the aim of scaring Stockholm' after Putin had threatened military action if Sweden or Finland joined NATO
Two Russian planes that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month were equipped with nuclear weapons, it has emerged. The flyover near the island of Gotland on March 2 was a deliberate act designed to intimidate Sweden, according to Swedish news channel TV4 Nyheterna. A total of four planes had taken...
Kremlin 'concerned' about U.S. 'complete misunderstanding' of Putin
LONDON (Reuters) - Suggestions by U.S. officials that President Vladimir Putin’s advisers are afraid to tell him awkward truths about Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine show how little they understand him or Russia’s government, the Kremlin said on Thursday. White House and European officials said on Wednesday...
Ukrainian mayor kidnapped by Russian soldiers says he heard other captives being tortured
Ivan Fedorov, Melitopol mayor who was kidnapped by Russian forces and held for five days earlier this month, recounted his days in captivity and said he could hear other prisoners being tortured.On 11 March, Russian forces abducted the 33-year-old man from a town square.A video of the kidnapping was posted on Telegram by Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office.The video, caught on surveillance cameras, showed Russian forces put a black bag over Mr Fedorov’s head and take him away from Melitopol’s crisis centre, where he was working.He was released on 17 March after a special...
BBC
The heavy losses of an elite Russian regiment in Ukraine
In any war, there are units that distinguish themselves and others that become symbolic of failure. The 331st Guards Parachute Regiment had high hopes of being the first, but now represents the disintegration of Russia's plan for a quick war. The regiment's commanding officer, Col Sergei Sukharev, was killed in...
Horrors of the 'Kyiv concentration camps': Hundreds of kidnapped Ukrainians are forced to dig trenches in villages around the city, human rights group warns
Russia has set up a string of concentration camps around Kyiv where they are forcing captured Ukrainians to dig trenches, a human rights group has claimed. Escaped prisoners and relatives of those still locked up have revealed the horrors unfolding in occupied villages just a few miles north of the capital.
AOL Corp
Trump denies calling Putin a 'genius'
With the U.S. public showing a vast disapproval of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the wake of his invasion of Ukraine, former President Donald Trump has sought to explain his glowing appraisal of the Russian leader's moves leading up to the war. On Wednesday, Trump released a statement in which...
Russia says air defence systems for Ukraine would destabilise situation
March 17 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday that giving Ukraine air defence systems, as requested by Ukraine's president in the U.S. Congress a day earlier, would be a destabilising factor that would not bring peace to the country. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged American lawmakers on Wednesday...
Kremlin says Ukraine strike on Russian fuel depot creates awkward backdrop for talks
April 1 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday that a Ukrainian strike against a fuel depot in the Russian city of Belgorod did not create comfortable conditions to continue peace talks with Kyiv. Russia accused Ukraine on Friday of attacking the depot but Ukrainian authorities did not immediately respond...
Russia Says Ukraine Crisis Must Not Reach Arctic, NATO Says It Already Has
Russia's Arctic Council envoy told Newsweek that the suspended forum should host "peaceful mutually beneficial collaboration despite geopolitical tensions elsewhere."
Russia's planting of land mines shows its troops know they've been defeated and don't plan another big attempt on Kyiv
Russian forces are using banned anti-personnel mines to cover its tactical retreat in Ukraine, Human Rights Watch said.
‘I can’t keep up’: Russia is losing so much military equipment in Ukraine that weapons monitors are overwhelmed
First came the dramatic images of a miles-long column of Russian military vehicles on their way to Kyiv. Then came the dramatic images of those same military vehicles burning, destroyed, abandoned and scattered.It was one of many episodes from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in which the entire world was able to follow in granular detail a battle that would have otherwise been shrouded in the fog of war.Only a month in and Russia’s war against its neighbour may already rank among the most photographed and documented conflicts in recent history. Ukrainian civilians, the military and frontline journalists have all contributed...
Ukraine will soon be able to better protect its skies -envoy to Japan
TOKYO, April 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine will soon be able to better protect its skies and cities from Russian attacks because it expects "super modern" military equipment from the United States and Britain, Ukraine's ambassador to Japan, Sergiy Korsunsky, said on Friday. "They still have superiority in air force, in...
International Business Times
Ukraine Calls For More Arms, Says Russia Destroying Fuel And Food Depots
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has urged the West to give Ukraine tanks, planes and missiles to fend off Russian forces as his government said Moscow's forces were targeting the country's fuel and food depots. U.S. President Joe Biden's three-day tour of Europe ended with comments suggesting Washington was taking a much...
Russian state TV host gives a curious justification that sanctions are giving Putin a green light to continue the Ukraine war: 'There is nothing left to lose'
The host cited what she called a "direct quote" from the Dutch prime minister — but he never said the line, according to a transcript of his speech.
