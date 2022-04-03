2 killed after pursuit suspect collides with car in Rialto

Two bystanders in a vehicle were killed following a crash in Rialto at the end of a pursuit.

The pursuit suspect crashed into the victim's car, killing them, and then crashing into a home on Randall near Cedar avenues on Saturday.

The victims have been identified as 31-year-old Aaron McDonald of Bloomington and 30-year-old Irene Jaramillo of Rialto.

Police believe the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Alejandro Canchola of San Bernardino, was under the influence.

None of the five people inside that home were hurt. The family had just moved into the house six months ago and now have to leave.

The suspect is expected to be charged with murder.