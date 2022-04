BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A group of residents marching on Wednesday afternoon against the Bradenton Housing Authority. They say they’ve been dealing with numerous issues connected to the management of that property. The organizer of the march says that residents are being charged for work that should be covered by the Housing Authority. There are also complaints of harassment. Residents tell ABC7 that some of the homes have many issues including mold.

BRADENTON, FL ・ 18 DAYS AGO