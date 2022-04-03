ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

The Real Cost of Setting Up a Google Smart Home

By Macy Meyer
CNET
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSince the release of the original Google Home smart speaker in 2016, the landscape of Google Nest and Google Assistant devices for the home has vastly expanded. But the overwhelming array of options raises a question: How much will a Google home actually cost you?. Answering that question isn't...

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Hey, Google, Stop Recording Those Embarrassing Searches: How to Delete Your Voice History

People were understandably freaked out when reports surfaced in 2019 that Google and Amazon were giving human contractors access to audio clips from their customers' Google Home (now Google Nest) and Echo devices. Google has since made a change, requiring you to opt in to having voice searches recorded in the first place. Opting in also allows for human review, though the audio is anonymized. (Google does this to improve personalization across its platform.)
TECHNOLOGY
Android Authority

Google has six messaging apps. Here's all of them and what they do!

Since the launch of Google Talk in 2005, Google has emphasized the importance of people using the company’s services to communicate with one another. In fact, the company thinks it’s so important, that it made more Google-branded messaging platforms than it knows what to do with, each one offering similar functions with minor tweaks.
INTERNET
Android Police

The best smart home apps for your Android phone

Smart speakers are one of the most convenient ways to interact with IoT devices, especially if you're busy cooking or are far from your phone. Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant work with many devices and allow you to control them all without worrying about which bulb or plug works with what platform.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Forget Siri, Put Alexa on Your iPhone Home Screen

Yes, you can talk to Alexa on all your Echo devices and your iPhone. Siri is fine (and Apple added a couple updates for its virtual assistant in iOS 15.4), but if you would rather converse with Amazon's voice assistant, you can just add the iOS Alexa app widget to your iPhone or iPad home screen. Once you set it up, one tap brings up the assistant you'd prefer to talk to.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Home#Google Home#Smart Thermostat#Home Security#Google Nest Hub
Android Police

Google is retiring the Play Store's Movies & TV section in favor of the Google TV app

In October 2020, Google released the Google TV app to replace the Play Movies & TV service of old. Despite being pre-installed on most Android devices, Play Movies & TV never really took off as it primarily only acted as a gateway to the Play Store to purchase or rent new content. Now, the company has announced that it is retiring the "Movies & TV" section from Google Play on your Android device. Instead, purchases and rentals will solely be available from the Google TV client.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Best Buy is practically giving away this 70-inch TV today

When it comes to watching TV and a home theater system, nothing beats a 70-inch 4K smart TV. The problem is, good ones can be pretty expensive, but luckily Best Buy has a great deal on a 70-inch TCL Class 4-Series LED smart TV going for just $500, down from its normal price of $830. That’s a whopping $330 discount and probably one of the best 70-inch TV deals you’re going to find today.
ELECTRONICS
Android Authority

I ditched consumer Wi-Fi routers, and I recommend you do too

My new Ubiquiti Wi-Fi setup is faster, stronger, and a lot more upgradable. Rock-solid Wi-Fi connectivity is one of those things that people take for granted, but it isn’t a given. And for me, it is more than a simple necessity. As someone who has worked remotely for over a decade, it is the backbone of my livelihood.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Netflix
CNET

Best Buy's Latest 3-Day Sale Brings Big Bargains on Laptops, TVs, Tablets and More

Spring is almost here, making it the perfect time to breathe fresh life into your home with updated technology. Best Buy's latest 3-day sale features price cuts on a ton of top tech across the store. Find big savings on everything from laptops to TVs, small appliances, tablets, headphones and more. You can shop the entire selection of deals at Best Buy. Take advantage of these deals while they last -- this sale ends Sunday, March 20.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

How to silence Google Assistant responses on your Android phone

You’re sitting in your office and decide to find out when your next appointment is. You pick up your phone and murmur quietly, “OK Google, when’s my next appointment?” And then, loud enough to be heard over the entire room, your Google Assistant announces, “Next up, you have an appointment with your urologist on September 3rd at 9AM.”
CELL PHONES
SPY

The 10 Best Indoor Security Cameras, All Tested and Approved by a Smart Home Expert

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. If you want to protect your home, then you’re going to need the right tools. Usually, when we think about security, we think about the outside of our homes and invest in outdoor security cameras and video doorbells. However, you don’t want to forget about the interior of your home, and the best indoor security cameras can provide complete coverage for total home security. When shopping for indoor security cameras, there are tons of...
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Schlage’s latest smart lock makes unlocking your door as easy as using Apple Pay

Smart locks have allowed us to ditch the keys and unlock our front doors via our phones for years. But while smart locks can be quite convenient, especially if they have pin pads or fingerprint scanners, using your phone to unlock the door can be as cumbersome as fumbling for the right key in the dark. You have to pull out your phone, unlock it, find the right app, tap the unlock button, and wait for the lock to respond.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Google Home update brings new 'centralized' smart home privacy controls

Google launches new privacy settings for the Google Home app. The new privacy settings let users manage and adjust their home activity data and controls. The settings are rolling out now on the latest version of the Google Home app. Google is on a roll lately as the company rolls...
TECHNOLOGY
Science Focus

How to choose the best smart home security gadgets

Protecting your home has never been easier. The smart home security market has exploded over recent years, offering a host of companies that can lock your house down with cameras, alarms, locks and everything you could possibly need to build your own fortress. Head straight to our top picks of...
ELECTRONICS
komando.com

5 hidden Google Assistant tricks for your Android

Virtual assistants can be used with your smartphones, tablets, computers and smart devices, including speakers, TVs, lightbulbs, thermostats, surveillance cameras and more. While Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri, Cortana, Bixby and others are designed to make your life easier, it helps to know everything they can do. Did you know that...
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Today’s best tech deals — iPad Air (2022), 70-inch TV & more

If you’re a technophile, you’ll absolutely love today’s tech deals, whether you want a new laptop or an iPad. First up on the chopping block is the Inspiron 15 3000, a great little laptop if you’re looking for a budget-friendly device for work or study. The Intel Pentium Silver N5030 may not be as powerful as their i-series CPUs, but it’s still powerful enough to run the basics well, especially if we’re talking about productivity software. The RAM is admittedly a bit on the low side at 4GBs, but the 127GBs storage is a bit more reasonable, although we’d still probably grab an external hard drive to help supplement the storage. Where the Inspiron 15 3000 shines is the FHD screen, which comes in at 15.6 inches, giving you tons of screen real estate to do your work. The other upside is that there is a lot of space for a big keyboard, so this can be handy if you tend to type a lot. Of course, if you want something a bit more substantial but not necessarily gaming-related, we have some other great laptop deals for you to look at.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Google Home gets a nifty redesign for better smart home control

The Google Home app is getting a redesigned grid for smart home devices. The new grid allows users to adjust lights and volume more quickly without having to open the device controls. The new redesign will be available "in the coming weeks" on iOS and likely Android as well. Google...
MUSIC
Axios

The convenience of a "smart home" draws near

The promise of a "smart home" — where you effortlessly tell your appliances what to do for you and can easily add new devices to your domestic mix — is edging closer to fruition. Why it matters: When we're finally able to take full advantage of smart home...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Amazon Alexa vs. Google Home: Which Smart Home Ecosystem Is Best?

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Choosing a smart home system is overwhelming, to say the least. Between all the different offerings (whether it’s a smart speaker or a smart display), you’re decidedly tethering yourself to one specific ecosystem. After all, it’s likely you won’t stop with one smart device, and it’s a hassle to change horses mid-stream as you continue to build out the rest of the offerings. To help you figure out which direction you should go, we...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy