Estelle Harris, whose acting credits include 'Seinfeld' and 'Toy Story,' has died

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago

Harris hollered her way into TV history as George Costanza's short-fused mother on "Seinfeld" and voiced Mrs. Potato Head in the "Toy Story" franchise. She was 93.

