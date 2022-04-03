ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Students sent thank-you notes to Trident Medical Center nurses, showing appreciation for their hard work

By Monica Doyle
The Charleston Press
 1 day ago
Charleston, South Carolina – Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic more than two years ago, healthcare workers have been constantly exposed to a great Covid-19 risk which indirectly affected their families too.

In the last two years, healthcare workers have always been on the front lines battling the deadly virus and helping their patients while working extra hours, shifts and putting extra efforts in handling the pandemic.

The healthcare workers’ efforts were recognized and Charleston students decided to send thank-you notes to Trident Medical Center nurses to show their appreciation.

Trident Medical Center staff received the notes on Saturday and they were nothing but happy to see their efforts recognized by the local community.

“When I saw the cards from the students and read their messages, it reminded me that I live and work in one of the most caring communities I’ve ever lived in,” Trident Medical Center Emergency Room Nurse Sara Young said.

Volunteers with Healthcare Heroes organized the “Thank you” campaign on Saturday.

“It’s nice to be remembered considering all that’s happened in the last two years,” Trident Medical Center Trauma Nurse Holly Loh said. “For a person or group to take time to write a card to say thank you is very rewarding.”

According to the Trident Medical Center data, the local clinics cared for more than 300,000 people living in the Lowcountry area.

The thank-you campaign was supported by students from the following schools: Divine Redeemer Catholic School, Christ Our King Stella Maris School, Cane Bay Middle School, Stratford High School, St. John Catholic School, Charleston Development Academy, Mason Prep School and Bishop England High School.

