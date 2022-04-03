ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

Spartanburg man attacked and injured a woman with a machete, shot and killed by deputies

By Alex Tuhell
The Charleston Press
The Charleston Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K1f7c_0ey5oJ3s00

Spartanburg County, South Carolina – Spartanburg man was shot and killed by Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office deputy Friday night following an incident after he attacked and injured a woman with a machete, authorities confirmed.

According to the incident report, deputies were dispatched to a residence near Strange Ct. following a 911 call by a woman claiming she was attacked and injured with a machete.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a woman with apparent injuries all over her body and the suspect, who was still holding the machete and a hammer in his hands.

The responding deputies reportedly asked the suspect to drop the weapons multiple times and he was eventually shot to death by the deputies after failing to comply with the orders.

Fortunately, the woman survived and the responding medical crews confirmed she suffered non-life-threatening injuries and she was in stable condition. No deputies were hurt in the incident.

The identity of the suspect shot to death was released by the authorities the day after and he was identified as the 63-year-old Jimmy Ray Whiteside of Spartanburg. There is ongoing investigation about the incident, but the motive behind the assault still remains unknown at this point.

Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are investigating the incident, a regular procedure in fatal law enforcement involved shooting incidents.

Once more details about the incident are available, we will update the case.

Stay with us for updates!

Comments / 4

Related
Miami Herald

82-year-old accused of beating woman with walker shot by deputies, SC sheriff says

An 82-year-old man accused of beating a woman with a metal walker and pointing a gun at deputies has been charged with attempted murder in South Carolina, authorities said. Franklin Leon Moss was shot by deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office after pointing a gun at them during the Feb. 27 incident in Inman, authorities said. He was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and arrested.
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies victim of shooting in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a shooting at an apartment complex. According to the coroner, 21-year-old Paris Janai Kennedy was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:19 p.m. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened on E....
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Spartanburg County, SC
City
Spartanburg, SC
Spartanburg, SC
Crime & Safety
Spartanburg County, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Machete
WSPA 7News

2 facing drug charges following probation visit

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Two women were arrested on drug charges Tuesday afternoon following a probation visit. The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said they received a request from the North Carolina Probation and Parole to assist in a home visit to Turkey Creek Drive in Leicester. Deputies searched the home of 30-year-old Natalie Nichole […]
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX Carolina

Owner granted bond after woman loses both arms in vicious dog attack

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A judge set bond Thursday for the owner of three dogs that deputies say viciously attacked a woman on Monday. Kyleen Waltman was mauled by three dogs outside a home on Ball Road in Honea Path. Her family said she was walking from a friend’s home to her mother’s house when the attack happened. She was seriously injured and had to be airlifted to a medical facility.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
Black Enterprise

Police Officers Summoned to Will Smith’s Mansion For Reported Drone Sighting

Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fox 46 Charlotte

Sheriff: 60 lbs of marijuana, other drugs seized from Hickory woman during traffic stop

HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Investigators seized 60 pounds of marijuana, over 260 grams of cocaine, 47 oxycodone pills, and various other drugs from a Hickory woman during a traffic stop last Friday, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said 31-year-old Elizabeth Pearson was pulled over along 11th Street Circle in northwest […]
HICKORY, NC
FOX Carolina

Motorcyclist who lost control of bike identified by coroner

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person was killed in a crash early Tuesday morning in Anderson, according to Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore. Troopers with Highway Patrol said around 1 a.m. a motorcyclist was heading east on Doubletree Driver near Mayci Way when they lost control of the motorcycle and spilled into the road. The motorcyclist then continued off the left side of the road and hit a concrete barrier.
ANDERSON, SC
The Charleston Press

The Charleston Press

Charleston, SC
41K+
Followers
1K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Weekly printed newspaper and daily online magazine known as The Charleston Press is your #1 micro local news source for the people of Charleston, SC.

 https://thecharlestonpress.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy