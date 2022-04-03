Spartanburg man attacked and injured a woman with a machete, shot and killed by deputies

Spartanburg County, South Carolina – Spartanburg man was shot and killed by Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office deputy Friday night following an incident after he attacked and injured a woman with a machete, authorities confirmed.

According to the incident report, deputies were dispatched to a residence near Strange Ct. following a 911 call by a woman claiming she was attacked and injured with a machete.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a woman with apparent injuries all over her body and the suspect, who was still holding the machete and a hammer in his hands.

The responding deputies reportedly asked the suspect to drop the weapons multiple times and he was eventually shot to death by the deputies after failing to comply with the orders.

Fortunately, the woman survived and the responding medical crews confirmed she suffered non-life-threatening injuries and she was in stable condition. No deputies were hurt in the incident.

The identity of the suspect shot to death was released by the authorities the day after and he was identified as the 63-year-old Jimmy Ray Whiteside of Spartanburg. There is ongoing investigation about the incident, but the motive behind the assault still remains unknown at this point.

Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are investigating the incident, a regular procedure in fatal law enforcement involved shooting incidents.

Once more details about the incident are available, we will update the case.

Stay with us for updates!