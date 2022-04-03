Police seeking help in locating 14-year-old Richland County girl reported missing, might be headed out of state

Richland County, South Carolina – A 14-year-old girl named Toteanna Wheeler-Thomas has been reported missing and the police are asking for public’s help in locating her.

According to the authorities, the Richland County teenager was last seen on Concourse Drive in Columbia on Thursday.

Per the available information, the girl was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black leggings.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputies have a reason to believe she might be already headed to Georgia since they learned she has been communicating with an unknown male prior to her disappearance.

Anyone with information that might lead to Toteanna Wheeler-Thomas is asked to call 911 or submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com.