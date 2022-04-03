ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenham a possible starting point for Group One scorer Angel Bleu

By NewsChain Sport
 1 day ago
Ralph Beckett is considering an outing in the Greenham Stakes at Newbury for dual French Group One winner Angel Bleu, en route to the Classics.

Having won the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere on Arc day at ParisLongchamp and then coming from last to first to complete a French Group One double in the Criterium International at Saint-Cloud in October, the Kimpton trainer is keen to start his three-year-old campaign at the Berkshire track in a fortnight.

Angel Bleu, a son of Dark Angel, was last seen in Britain winning the Group Two Vintage Stakes at Glorious Goodwood and is as short as 12-1 with Paddy Power for the Qipco 2000 Guineas, while he is 8-1 for the French equivalent with the same firm.

However, with a pair of French Group Ones already, the Marc Chan-owned colt is more likely to head back across the Channel.

Beckett said: “He is training well and we haven’t come to any firm conclusions yet – it depends on the ground.

“But to be honest we are looking at Longchamp for the Poule d’Essai des Poulains (French 2000 Guineas), but it is possible he will go to Newmarket.

“On the way we are probably going to run in the Greenham, but have not firmed that up yet.”

Ralph Beckett has Classic aspirations for Angel Bleu (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Angel Bleu’s top-level wins in France came within three weeks of each other and Beckett can’t wait to see him out again.

“He thrives on his racing,” he added. “He is really tough and we had a really good time with him. We’ll see how we get on.

“If it came up slower than good ground at Newmarket, we’d be very tempted.”

Related
newschain

Perfect Power could test Classic claims in Greenham

Perfect Power could begin his three-year-old campaign in the Greenham Stakes as connections look to assess his Classic aspirations. Trainer Richard Fahey is leaning towards the Group Three contest, sponsored by Watership Down Stud, at Newbury on April 16 as it fits the bill on two important counts. Perfect Power...
SPORTS
newschain

Lavery has Classics in mind for New Energy

Sheila Lavery has Newmarket’s Qipco 2000 Guineas in mind for New Energy after he finished third at Leopardstown on Saturday. Having won on his debut last season he then disappointed in the Killavullen Stakes. New Energy turned the form around in no uncertain terms with the winner of that...
ANIMALS
newschain

Harrington eyeing up Newmarket for Discoveries

Discoveries is on course for the Qipco 1000 Guineas with Jessica Harrington hoping for a dry spring. The sister of superstar filly Alpha Centauri and half-sister to dual top-level winner Alpine Star, Discoveries landed the Group One Moyglare Stud Stakes in gutsy fashion at the Curragh in September. Harrington hosted...
ANIMALS
newschain

Flooring Porter headlines Liverpool Hurdle contenders

Dual Stayers’ Hurdle hero Flooring Porter is among 10 entries for the JRL Group Liverpool Hurdle at Aintree on Saturday. Gavin Cromwell’s charge produced another dominant front-running performance to successfully defend his crown at last month’s Cheltenham Festival under an inspired ride from Danny Mullins. Last season...
SPORTS
