SAU splits softball series at Henderson State

Cover picture for the articleARKADELPHIA -- Southern Arkansas saw its 10-game softball winning streak snapped on Saturday in a 4-3 loss to Henderson State in the second game of the in-state foes' Great American Conference series. The Muleriders responded in the finale with an 8-0 run-rule victory to win its fifth league series...

