Chicago, IL

Chicago police warn of ATM burglaries occurring citywide

By FOX 32 DIGITAL STAFF
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - The Chicago Police Department is warning city businesses of burglaries involving ATMs across the city . According to police, three males that were driving in a white...

SFGate

Man, 24, charged in shooting of 2 Chicago police officers

CHICAGO (AP) — A 24-year-old man who allegedly shot and injured two Chicago police officers at an outdoor hot dog stand has been charged with attempted murder, authorities said. Kailo Harris-Caldwell was taken into custody shortly after the shooting early Friday morning. He was charged Saturday with two counts...
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Dixon Police searching for bar burglary suspects

DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — Police need the community’s help to find a pair of suspects that broke into a Dixon bar, they said. Officers were called to Patio’s Irish Pub, 222 W 1st St., around 2:45 a.m. Thursday. Any information on the burglars identities should be given to the Dixon Police Department, 815-288-4411, or Crime […]
DIXON, IL
KWQC

CRIME STOPPERS: Moline police investigate residential burglary

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Police Department is investigating a residential burglary in the 2300 block of 46th Street. Moline Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the owners and occupants of the car. Police said surveillance cameras next door captured a man and woman removing items...
MOLINE, IL
WGN News

2 brothers killed, 4 injured in Far South Side crash

CHICAGO — Two brothers were killed and four others were injured in a two-vehicle crash in West Pullman Thursday afternoon, according to the victims’ family. Police said a Volkswagen was traveling eastbound on 124th Street just before 1:40 p.m. near the 12400 block of South Michigan Avenue when it struck a Hyundai traveling northbound on […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Families gather for vigil for four people killed when SUV hit train in Harvey

HARVEY, Ill (CBS) – It was an emotional scene in the south suburbs Friday night, as families gathered for a vigil for four lives lost in a tragic crash involving a sport-utility vehicle and a train.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, the ground was still badly charred at the site where Jada Moore, 38; her son Xavier, 23; driver Jeremiah Robinson, 37; and Tieasha Rush, 28, <a href="https://www.cbsnews.com/chicago/news/south-suburban-mayors-think-lack-of-cameras-on-i-57-are-partially-to-blame-for-expressway-shootings/" target="_blank">lost their lives this week</a>.Around 2 a.m. Wednesday, they were all in a Dodge Durango when Harvey police said Robinson drove through a railroad stop arm that was down at 155th and...
HARVEY, IL
CBS New York

Woman, child found dead with stab wounds inside Bronx home, police say

NEW YORK -- A murder investigation continues in the Bronx after police say a young mother and her daughter were stabbed to death in their home.Investigators say 26-year old Gabrielle Muniz and her 6-year-old daughter Rozara Estevez were found dead just before midnight on Monticello Avenue in the Edenwald section of the borough.A family member had police called for a wellness check.The victim's sister shared photos of the mother and daughter. She spoke to CBS2 by phone from Florida, where she said her sister was originally from."I actually looked up to her. My mom tells me to live for her and I'm gonna to do that," Giselle Muniz said.The suspect, 34-year-old Caleb Duberry, was found dead in his home just a few blocks away. Police said he died by suicide.He was the mother's ex-boyfriend.There was no immediate word on a possible motive.
BRONX, NY
Black Enterprise

Police Officers Summoned to Will Smith’s Mansion For Reported Drone Sighting

Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Chicago

Chicago police release surveillance video in fatal shooting of 12-year-old girl

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Have you seen these three men? Chicago police just released new surveillance video hoping to find the gunmen who shot and killed a 12-year-old girl on the way home from her own birthday party. City POD cameras captured images of the killers. On March 1 Nyzireya London Moore was riding in the car with her family near 72nd and Oakley when someone started firing in the street. A bullet hit Moore in the head. She died three three days later. Chicago police are offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to a conviction in this case. 
CHICAGO, IL
explore venango

Police Ask Public for Help Identifying Burglary Suspect

FOREST COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville are attempting to identify a suspect in a Forest County burglary. The burglary occurred on an undisclosed date at a cabin located on Nebraska Road, Green Township. The victim discovered pry marks on the front and back doors of the...
FOREST COUNTY, PA
CBS Chicago

Man, woman killed after domestic call in South Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was a deadly end to a domestic violence call in the South Chicago neighborhood. It started Friday night when a woman reached out for help after a terrifying text from her sister. Police arrived at a home near 84th and Mackinaw just before 10 p.m. Friday night. Officers said when they knocked on the door, a man came to a window and closed the curtains, and then they heard heard at least five shots. SWAT teams were called as a precaution. Police later found a 20-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man dead inside an apartment. Both suffered gunshot wounds to the head. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police search for suspects in Chase Bank robbery on city's Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are looking for three men who robbed a bank Tuesday on the city's Near West Side. Around 11:32 a.m., FBI responded to a robbery at the Chase Bank located at 1225 S. Ashland Ave. The three suspects entered the bank posing as customers before displaying handguns and demanded money. Per police radio traffic, they got away with a lot of money – to the tune of about $100,000. CBS 2's Steven Graves reports the FBI considers all three suspects armed and dangerous after they pointed two guns in the heist. There's also...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Beverly store owner closing for good after latest robbery: 'He just didn't care about anything'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2: A thief captured on camera while going on a stealing spree, taking tens of thousands of dollars worth of clothing and purses from a Beverly store.As CBS 2's Steven Graves reported, the burglary hit the shop so hard that its owner is taking drastic measures. Thefts of items worth more than $30,000 hit any small business hard.That is why this owner said this "open" sign will most likely never light up again. Jessica Nguyen, owner of Jessica's Boutique in Chicago's West Beverly neighborhood, will tell you..."Yes, I had a lot of clothes!" she said.She got into...
CHICAGO, IL
KIRO 7 Seattle

Father and son arrested after police found drugs in McDonald’s soda

BAGLEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police in Michigan arrested two men after officers said they found drugs floating inside a cup of Coca Cola from McDonald’s. Michigan State Police stopped Victor Emmanuel McMillan and his son, Joshua Lee McMillan, while they were driving on I-75 in Bagley Township March 16, WDIV reported. Victor, 54, is father to Joshua, 30, and was driving the vehicle.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS New York

Police: Man chased into deli, shot and killed in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - There's been more gun violence in New York City. A man was killed in a shooting in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. CBS2's Elijah Westbrook says the gunman chased the victim into a deli, and then opened fire. "He's open 24 hours, so it's like a magnet," one Crown Heights resident said. The lifelong resident is referring to the deli at the corner of Troy Avenue and St. John's Place as that "magnet." It has become one of the latest areas in Brooklyn at the center of a deadly shooting investigation. "I've seen drug dealings in there. People coming with paraphernalia and some guys...
BROOKLYN, NY

