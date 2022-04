CBS4 (AP/CBS4) — People here in Denver will soon have the chance to be the next contestant on ‘The Price Is Right!‘ The game show that made famous the phrase “Come on down!” is coming to the Mile High City! It’s part of plans for the longest-running game show in television history to celebrate its 50th season. (credit: Adam Torgerson/CBS) “The Price Is Right” is hitting 50 stops during its “Come On Down Tour.” The tour kicks off Friday at the Santa Monica Pier and will make stops in such Denver, Dallas, New Orleans, Nashville, St. Louis and more. View this...

DENVER, CO ・ 14 DAYS AGO