When the Chicago Blackhawks traded Brandon Hagel to the Tampa Bay Lightning for Taylor Raddysh, Boris Katchouk, and two first-round picks, expectations were high for the acquired players. They say you don’t get a second chance at a first impression, and those two have certainly made a great impression, but none more so than Raddysh. The 24-year-old has five points in eight games since joining the team on March 19. He is playing in his first NHL season and could be a steal of a pickup. This pleasant surprise has fans wanting to get to know the newcomer better. With that, here are five things to know about him.

