Little Rock police investigating overnight homicide on Indiana Street

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One man is dead after a shooting shortly after midnight at an apartment complex near Cantrell and Mississippi.

The name of the victim has not been released, but police say that Joey Doss is wanted for murder in connection with this case.

It happened in the 7100 block of Indiana Avenue north of Meriwether Park.

Police initially responded to a report of a shooting in progress at that location just after 12:30 a.m.

Anyone with information regarding what happened is asked to contact Little Rock police.

