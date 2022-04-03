ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Police say 6 dead, at least 9 injured in Sacramento shooting

By Associated Press
CBS Austin
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO, Calif — Police in California say six people are dead and at least nine others have been injured after a shooting in downtown Sacramento. The Sacramento Police Department says the shooting happened early Sunday morning. Video posted on Twitter showed people running through the street as the...

