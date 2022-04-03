ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

Police: Shoplifter ups the ante in second Pentagon City incident

By Sun Gazette Newspapers

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn March 31 at 12:33 p.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a shoplifting incident in the 1400 block of South Hayes Street. Investigation revealed that an individual entered the business, concealed...



