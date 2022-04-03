ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Mbappe runs the show in PSG’s 5-1 win over Lorient

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappe notched two goals and three assists as Paris Saint-Germain beat Lorient 5-1 and maintained its 12-point lead over Marseille to move ever closer to a record 10th French league title on Sunday.

There are eight rounds left.

Mbappe provided the spark in the final third from the fourth minute with a dribbling run and low shot that goalkeeper Matthieu Dreyer palmed away. Soon after, the France striker fed Neymar, who opened the scoring.

The lead doubled in the 28th when Mbappe scored with his signature move, faking a curler into the far corner before drilling into the near corner.

When Lorient forward Terem Moffi cut the lead in the 56th by pouncing on a sloppy back pass from Achraf Hakimi to knock the ball past goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, PSG supporters loudly booed their team’s lapse in concentration.

Mbappe dashed Lorient’s hopes of a comeback by raising his league tally to 17 goals, dribbling past Julien Laporte to bury the ball into the bottom corner in the 67th.

Six minutes later, Mbappe squared the ball back for Lionel Messi, who shot under the crossbar for 4-1. Mbappe made his league-leading 13th assist by playing Neymar in for the final goal in the 90th.

“We must bring back that 10th league title for the supporters, for the club. It’s important,” Mbappe said. “We have an opportunity to make history.”

PSG has relied heavily on Mbappe’s brilliance this season. However, his contract runs out this summer and Mbappe hasn’t committed to any club yet.

“I haven’t made any decision yet,” Mbappe said. “I’m still thinking because there are new factors (...) I don’t want to get it wrong. I want to make the right choice.”

Marseille consolidated second place by rallying past relegation-threatened Saint-Etienne 4-2 in a game full of blunders.

Gabon striker Denis Bouanga gave Saint-Etienne the lead in the ninth minute by shooting past goalkeeper Pau Lopez, who made an embarrassing handling mistake.

But Saint-Etienne self-destructed by conceding two penalties and scoring an own goal.

Marseille’s third straight league win opened a three-point gap on third-placed Rennes, while Saint-Etienne remained in the relegation zone, one point from safety.

The top two clubs qualify for the Champions League while the third-placed club goes to qualifying.

Strasbourg emerged as a surprise contender in the race for European spots after edging Lens 1-0 to climb up to fourth place.

Strasbourg stretched its unbeaten run to eight games to go level on points with Nice and just two points behind Rennes. The team’s best finish in the past 20 seasons was 10th in 2020.

“The ambition is to do as best as we can until the end of the season,” Strasbourg coach Julien Stephan said. “We’ve never put pressure on ourselves. I don’t see why we should put more pressure on ourselves today. We just want to have fun.”

Monaco edged lowly Metz 2-1 and France international Wissam Ben Yedder extended his league-leading goal tally to 18.

In his French league debut, Brazilian winger Tete kept Lyon’s slim European hopes alive in a 3-2 victory over Angers. Lyon blew the lead twice despite two goals from striker Moussa Dembele.

Nantes handed Clermont a fourth straight loss, 3-2, Brest won at mid-table Montpellier 2-1, and Troyes beat Reims 1-0 in injury time to move away from the relegation zone.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Barcelona women's success can inspire men's side - Xavi Hernandez

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez has said he wants to take inspiration from the club's record-breaking women's side when they host Sevilla on Sunday with the chance to move second in LaLiga. Xavi was in attendance at Camp Nou on Wednesday, sat with former teammate Carles Puyol, as a world-record crowd...
UEFA
The Associated Press

A look at the World Cup group stage pairings

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi possibly facing Robert Lewandowski, Spain definitely playing Germany, and Luis Suárez handed a rematch against old foe Ghana. The draw on Friday for the World Cup group stage set up some intriguing prospects, with host Qatar playing Ecuador on the Nov. 21 opening day but not in the first game.
UEFA
The Independent

World Cup fixtures: Dates, kick-off times and full schedule for Qatar 2022

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar begins on 21 November as 32 teams aim to reach the final and become world champions on 18 December.The tournament will be the first to be held in the Arab world and only the second to take place in Asia, after Japan and South Korea joint-hosted the event in 2002. This edition will be the last to feature just 32 teams, with the tournament being expanded from 2026 inwards in order to feature 48 nations.Reigning champions France will be among the favourites, though no team has successfully defended the World Cup since Brazil...
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gianluigi Donnarumma
Person
Neymar
Person
Achraf Hakimi
Person
Lionel Messi
The Independent

England face USA in World Cup group stage at Qatar 2022

England will play the USA in the Fifa World Cup group stage after learning their opponents in this evening’s draw in Doha for Qatar 2022.The Three Lions came agonisingly close to winning last summer’s Euro 2020 on home soil, falling short on penalties against Italy, who have failed to qualified for this year’s World Cup.But redemption will start in Group B, which will include games against Iran, the USA and then the winner of the European play-off between Scotland/Ukraine/Wales.England’s first game will be on the opening day of the tournament, 21 November, against Iran.England are among the favourites to...
UEFA
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Benfica-Liverpool, City-Atléti in Champions League

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:. Liverpool will continue its quest for a quadruple of major trophies when it visits Benfica, considered one of the easiest teams in the draw for the last eight. Jurgen Klopp will have a full squad available for the first time since he took charge of the team in 2015. Right back Trent Alexander-Arnold was rested against Watford on Saturday in the Premier League after injury but is expected to return. Benfica is considered an underdog but has already finished ahead of Barcelona in the group stage and won in the last 16 against Ajax, another team with a free-flowing attack like Liverpool’s. Benfica coach Nélson Veríssimo also is expected to have all his players available for the first leg at the Estádio da Luz, including Morocco international Adel Taarabt, who had been out injured. Benfica had been unbeaten in nine straight matches in all competitions before losing at Braga in the Portuguese league on Friday.
UEFA
The Independent

Senegal and Holland to get World Cup under way before hosts Qatar’s opening game

Senegal and Holland will open the 2022 World Cup finals on November 21, with hosts Qatar having to wait until later in the day for their big moment.It will be the first time since 2006 that the hosts have not opened the tournament after Fifa confirmed the match schedule for the group stage of the finals.Africa Cup of Nations winners Senegal and three-time World Cup runners-up Holland will meet in their Group A showdown at the Al Thumama Stadium at 10am GMT, six hours before the Qataris take the stage.The hosts will go head-to-head with Ecuador at the Al Bayt...
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psg#Lorient#Ap#French
SB Nation

Qatar 2022 World Cup Draw: Arsenal players find out groups

The Qatar 2022 World Cup draw took place earlier today in Doha. Several Arsenal players now know who their national teams will be facing come late November. As a reminder, the Premier League will take a break next season during the World Cup. With Arsenal expected to do a good...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Field Level Media

World Cup Draw: USMNT, England in Group B

Friday’s 2022 World Cup draw in Qatar placed the United States men’s national team in Group B with England. The group also includes IR Iran and the winner of a European playoff that will be decided in June when Wales takes on either Scotland or Ukraine. The U.S....
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

World Cup 2022: Belgium coach Martinez welcomes Morocco clash

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez has highlighted the links between Belgium and Morocco after both countries were drawn in Group F at the 2022 World Cup. The two sides will also face Canada and Croatia in host nation Qatar, but it's the tie between the countries with the deep roots that stands out.
FIFA
NBC Sports

Mathieu van der Poel wins Tour of Flanders for 2nd time

OUDENAARDE, Belgium – Dutch rider Mathieu van der Poel came out of a four-man sprint to win the Tour of Flanders cobbled classic for the second time on Sunday. Two-time Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar blew his chances in the race’s finale. Van der Poel and Pogacar...
CYCLING
Tennis World Usa

Fabio Fognini withdraws from Marrakech

Former world No. 9 Fabio Fognini won't be starting his European clay season next week as he has withdrawn from Marrakech. Fognini, 34, was scheduled to make his second appearance in Marrakech this year. Fognini, now ranked at No. 34 in the world, made his Marrakech debut in 2019. Back...
TENNIS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

835K+
Followers
411K+
Post
377M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy