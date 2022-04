NEW BRITAIN – Any day now, students at a local elementary school will be able to witness several chicks hatch from eggs incubated in their classroom. Since 2005, Special Education Teacher Deanna Riccardo said she had led a school-wide embryology project at Smalley Elementary School. Riccardo said she sets up an incubator with eggs in her classroom to give students an opportunity to learn about the process of how chicks develop within eggs and gives them the chance to witness hatching of chicks.

SOUTHINGTON, CT ・ 14 DAYS AGO