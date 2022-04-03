Online estate-planning forum in the works

It is assumed that estate planning is only for millionaires and elders. The reality is that estate planning is for every person who has even a little bit of wealth and a family. Estate planning protects your assets after your death and during your life. The main purpose of estate planning is to ensure that your money and assets are going into the right hands. Nobody likes to think about death, but life is very uncertain. If someone dies without drafting an estate plan, his hard-earned assets will be eaten away by taxes or given to the wrong person. If you are drafting an estate plan, go through the tips below to avoid mistakes.

ECONOMY ・ 7 DAYS AGO