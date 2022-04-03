ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Police: Victim hospitalized after her vehicle goes on the offensive

By Sun Gazette Newspapers
sungazette.news
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman who was parked in front of her home in the 200 block of Commons Drive, N.W.,...

sungazette.news

Comments / 0

Related
El Paso News

Three people hospitalized after two-vehicle crash Saturday night

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Three people were sent to the hospital Saturday night after a “serious-injury” crash involving two vehicles, according to the El Paso Police Department (EPPD). The El Paso Police Department’s Special Traffic Investigations Unit (S.T.I.) responded to the scene located on the Westside...
EL PASO, TX
GazetteXtra

Beloit police investigating crash with gunshot victim in vehicle

BELOIT Beloit police are still piecing together the details of how a vehicle wound up crashed and on fire with one of its occupants suffering from a gunshot wound early Saturday in a residential subdivision on the city’s east side. The Beloit Police Department said in a release that one person with a “non-life-threatening” gunshot was hospitalized and that another person was hospitalized with injuries suffered in a vehicle crash...
BELOIT, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fairfax County, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Fairfax County, VA
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Doctor struck and killed by his own car in front of girlfriend as he chased carjackers

An intensive care unit doctor was struck and killed by his own car in front of his girlfriend as he tried to chase after carjackers in a neighbourhood in Washington DC.Dr Rakesh Patel, a 33-year-old from Maryland who worked at MedStar Washington Hospital Center, died on Tuesday night in the hit-and-run in the Adams Morgan area of the capital.The Metropolitan Police Department said that the horrific incident unfolded at around 8pm when the doctor briefly hopped out of his Mercedes E350 to give a package to his girlfriend and left the car running.At that moment, at least one suspect...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTOP

Back on the air, NBC4’s Leon Harris apologizes after DUI incident

NBC Washington anchor Leon Harris said Friday he was deeply regretful and apologetic for a January crash in which he was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. Harris reappeared Friday afternoon after a month off to reflect on his Jan. 29 arrest over a crash in Montgomery County. Speaking directly to viewers, Harris called his decision to drive after drinking “the stupidest decision I could possibly have made,” thanking the network and its audience for their support.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Hospital
Click10.com

Man faces murder charge after burning victim to death, police say

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – Officers arrested a murder suspect who is accused of setting a man on fire in Miami-Dade County, police announced on Tuesday. Detectives accused Sadrack Honorat on Monday of attacking the man after an argument turned into a fight south of Medley, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department. Witnesses told officers they saw Honorat “doused the victim with an unknown liquid and lit him on fire,” according to the arrest form.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Body found in Virginia belongs to teen missing since boat accident, police say

A body found in Virginia is that of a teenager who has been missing since a duck hunting boat accident earlier this year, authorities have confirmed.Virginia Marine Police say the remains of Nathan Jenkins, 17, were discovered on Monday afternoon.“At approximately 1.15pm, Virginia Marine Police officers recovered a body believed to be Nathan Jenkins, who has been missing since 1/22/22 following a boating accident which left one other dead,” the VMP said in a statement. “The Virginia Marine Police extends its deepest sympathy to the families of the victims.”The body has not yet been positively identified by the medical examiner,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRC

Teen taken to hospital after becoming victim of viral TikTok challenge

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WKRC/WSOC/CNN Newsource) - There's a new warning for parents surrounding a new TikTok challenge that may have landed a North Carolina teen in the hospital. The teen's mom, Ana Rosa Alonso, says she had to rush to school after learning her daughter had been hit in the eye with a toy dart gun.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bring Me The News

Teen girl taken to the hospital after car crosses highway, goes into ditch

A 17-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash on a northwest Minnesota highway. The teen was heading west on Highway 11 in a Pontiac Grand Prix shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday, according to the State Patrol. As she passed 390th Avenue in Deerwood Township, the vehicle crossed over the road and went into the ditch on the eastbound side of the highway.
ACCIDENTS
WSYX ABC6

3 people taken to hospital after multiple-vehicle crash in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police said three people were taken to the hospital, including one who suffered life-threatening injuries, after a crash on the east side. Police said the three-vehicle crash happened around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday on South Hamilton Road at I-70. The call came in as a crash that also involved a pedestrian, according to police.
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX40

Vehicle crashes into tree after leading police pursuit

FOLSOM, Calif (KTXL) — An arrest was made Saturday involving a police pursuit ending with the suspected car crashing into a tree.  At around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, Folsom police received a call about two males breaking into two vehicles at the California Family Fitness location on Oak Avenue Parkway. The caller reported that the […]
FOLSOM, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy