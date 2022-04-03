ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTOL 11

Police investigate stabbing at north Toledo convenience store

WTOL 11
WTOL 11
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

TOLEDO, Ohio — One man was injured when he was stabbed inside a north Toledo...

www.wtol.com

Comments / 4

If you enjoy reading articles from
WTOL 11
WTOL 11

19K+

Followers

7K+

Posts

7M+

Views

Follow WTOL 11 and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
WTOL 11

Two separate overnight shooting incidents in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two separate overnight shootings are being investigated by police. In the first incident, a home on Greenwood Avenue was shot into around midnight. Then, in a separate occurrence, a person with a gunshot wound arrived at St. Charles Hospital. In the Greenwood Avenue incident, nobody was...
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Man stabbed, killed by brother in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police said a man stabbed his older brother to death Monday morning in north Columbus. According to Columbus police, at about 11:36 a.m. Monday, police were called to the 6000 block of Lepage Court on the report of a stabbing.   Pollice said Sakariya A. Hirad, 20, stabbed his brother Mohamed […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WTOL-TV

Man arrested in shooting of west Toledo bar bouncer

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police have arrested a Toledo man for the early-morning shooting of a bouncer at a west Toledo bar's St. Patrick's Day event. Vernon Woods, 38, was apprehended Friday afternoon after authorities circulated an image of the suspect in the shooting at Delaney's Lounge. Woods, who has a criminal record of offenses involving guns, is charged with felonious assault.
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convenience Store#Police#Stab Wounds#Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Body pulled from Lake Michigan identified as missing Evanston activist Elise Malary

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) – Evanston police confirmed Saturday the body pulled from Lake Michigan on Thursday has been identified as missing 31-year-old activist Elise Malary.Around 4:30 p.m. Evanston Police and Fire Departments responded to Garden Park in the 500 block of Sheridan Square for a report of a woman found by the rocks.  Malary has been missing since March 9 after she sent a text to her sister Fabiana around 9 a.m. – her last known contact. She was later reported missing on March 11. "She's never done anything like this before," said Fabiana. "So that's why it's been just so...
EVANSTON, IL
The Independent

Boyfriend of Ohio woman found dead under pile of clothes charged with murder

The boyfriend of Audreona Barnes, who was found dead beneath a pile of clothes on an apartment balcony, has been charged with aggravated murder and gross abuse of a corpse.Bennie Washington, 39, is alleged to have shot his 18-year-old girlfriend and left her body on the balcony of his apartment for months, according to police and court documents.A housecleaner found Ms Barnes, who was reported missing in July, at the Cleveland apartment after Mr Washington was evicted from the property on 11 March, Cleveland.com reported. Investigators allege she was left on the balcony in an attempt to speed up the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Blade

Family attended photo shoot just hours before fatal Fulton Co. crash

DELTA, Ohio — When photographer Rhea Harris met with a family of five for a photo shoot on Saturday, she didn’t think it would be the last time she’d ever see them. But later that night, the father and one son died on impact in a car crash. The two other children died in the hospital the next day, and the mother died one day after that.
WTOL 11

TPD: Man shot in face during south Toledo robbery

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are searching for a suspect in a shooting and robbery late Friday night. Family members say a man was walking home in a south Toledo neighborhood when someone with a gun approached him and followed him back to his house. Police say the victim...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

WTOL 11

Toledo, OH
19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Northwest Ohio local news

 https://www.wtol.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy